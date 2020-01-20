Massive Growth for Floor Coating Market 2019-27 | Size, Trends, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 |Top Key Players:3M Company,Apurva India Pvt. Ltd,Asian Paints Limited

The global Floor Coating Market accounted for US$ 2,175.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,941.2 Mn by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest share in the global floor coating market. The Asia-Pacific, floor coating market is primarily being driven by the growing demands for floor coating products mainly from the residential application segment. With the rise of individual residencies, luxurious residences, and multi-residential properties, the demand for innovative floor coating is anticipated to grow at a faster rate. The trend is foreseen to continue over the years, as the population in European counties continues to grow, thereby creating a huge space for residential constructions. European countries such as Germany and UK are experiencing high growth in their construction sector. The shifting trend towards floor protection in manufacturing, transportation, chemical, and food-processing industries have stimulated the floor coatings to demand in the European region.

Top Key Players: 3M Company,Apurva India Pvt. Ltd,Asian Paints Limited,Grand Polycoats,The Lubrizol Corporation,Maris Polymers S.A.,Michelman, Inc.,PPG Industries, Inc.,The Sherwin-Williams Company,Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Market Insights

The rise in Number of Commercial and Residential Construction Projects has led to the growth of Floor Coating Market

Floor coatings are applied on surfaces to impart slip resistance properties to them. Besides offering slip resistance, they also exhibit anti-vibration, antistatic, and waterproof properties. Floor coatings are used in residential and commercial projects to increase the durability of concrete floors with epoxy coatings. Epoxy, polyurethane, and acrylic coating on concrete floors enable them to withstand a considerable amount of static and dynamic loads. Floor coatings also prevent wear and tear on the surface of these floors. As floor coatings are resistant to cleansers, oils, chlorides, water, snow, ice, hail, transmission fluids, and bleaches, they are increasingly being used to overlay the floors of parking spaces, garages, and car showrooms.

Increasing Use of Floor Coating in Sports Complexes are Creating growth opportunities for the global Floor Coating Market

Floor coating systems used in indoor and outdoor sports arenas need the right combination of properties such as excellent point elasticity, skid resistance, surface elasticity, and rebound properties. They should also be extremely durable while displaying excellent optical characteristics and compatibility with commonly used coloring materials and additives. High-performance polyurethane floor coatings impart excellent elasticity and good grip to surfaces while allowing players to be agile and move skillfully on the court.

Global Floor Coating Market – By Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylics

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Others

Global Floor Coating Market – By Formulation

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Global Floor Coating Market – By Coating Component

1K

2K

3K

Global Floor Coating Market – By Flooring Material

Wood

Concrete

Mortar

Terrazzo

Others

Global Floor Coating Market – By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Strategic Insights

Strategic market initiatives such as merger and acquisition have positively impacted the growth of the global floor coating market. The recent development in the global floor coating market is listed below:

2018: PPG acquired ProCoatings which is a leading architectural paint and coatings wholesaler located in The Netherlands. This acquisition will provide PPG’s business with even greater opportunities to support the customers and strengthen the company’s presence in this market

