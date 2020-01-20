Non insulin Anti diabetes Drugs Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2025

Diabetes is a metabolic disease, wherein the body is either unable to secret insulin (type 1 diabetes) or is unable to utilize the generated insulin (type 2 diabetes). This elevated sugar level leads to various symptoms such as increased thirst & appetite, weight loss, frequent urination, fatigue, cuts and bruises that do not heal, numbness and tingling in hands and feet. If untreated, diabetes leads to various acute and chronic life-threatening complications. Approximately 90% of all cases of diabetes worldwide are type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/non-insulin-anti-diabetes-drugs-market.html

Diabetes occurs at any age; however, it is more common in adults aged 60 and above. Diabetes affects 1 in 4 people over the age of 65. People who are overweight, older, or suffering from some other diseases such as pancreatic disorders or high blood pressure are at a higher risk of developing diabetes. As of 2016, diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death. An estimated 415 million people are suffering with diabetes globally. The figure is expected to rise to 642 million by 2040.

Based on drug class, the non-insulin anti-diabetes drugs market has been segmented into GLP-1 receptor agonists (dulaglutide, exenatide), amylin analogue (pramlintide), sulphonylureas (tolbutamide, glimepiride), biguanides (metformin), alpha-glucosidase inhibitors (acarbose), DPP-4 inhibitors (alogliptin), and SGLT-2 inhibitors (canagliflozin, dapagliflozin). The SGLT-2 inhibitors segment is expected to witness strong growth due to minimal side effects and more efficacy as monotherapy as well as combination therapy. Extensive research is being carried out on SGLT2 inhibitors to develop newer and more efficient molecules belonging to this class.

To Know the Scope of Our Report Get a Brochure on “Non insulin Anti diabetes Drugs Market” here @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30476

Currently, Novartis’ LIK066, Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ ISIS 388626, and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.’s henagliflozin (SHR-3824) are the major pipeline SGLT-2 inhibitors under clinical studies expected to be launched during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In terms of dosage form, the non-insulin anti-diabetes drugs market has been segmented into oral and injectable. The injectable non-insulin anti-diabetes drugs segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to factors such as few side effects, no impact on weight of a patient, effectiveness in combination with other anti-diabetes drugs, and strong R&D activities to develop newer products.

Currently, Eli Lilly and Company’s LY 3298176, Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ JNJ 54728518, and Sanofi’s SAR 425899 are the major pipeline injectable molecules under clinical development. Major factors that contribute to the growth of the non-insulin anti-diabetes drugs market include rapid rise in prevalence of diabetes across the globe, extensive R&D activities, and rising demand for economical and long-acting drugs. However, expiration of patents of various blockbuster drugs during the forecast period is the major restraint of the market.

In terms of geography, the non-insulin anti-diabetes drugs market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the non-insulin anti-diabetes drugs market, followed by Europe, due to the higher incidence and prevalence rates, large number of ongoing clinical trials, and availability of improved treatment options and health care infrastructure. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for non-insulin anti-diabetes drugs due to increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes, gradual development of medical infrastructure, and rising awareness. However, high cost of therapy, lack of availability of treatment options, and poor patient awareness are factors restraining the non-insulin anti-diabetes drugs market in regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Pre Book “Non insulin Anti diabetes Drugs Market” Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=30476<ype=S

Major players operating in the non-insulin anti-diabetes drugs market include Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis International AG.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer