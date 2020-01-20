Patient Transport System Market is Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2024

Patient transport system enables and ensures on time delivery of medically ill, injured patients to health care organizations/institutions. Patient transport systems with significant resources and experienced staff have become an important and integral part of the health care sector. These systems are required by both critically ill, acute, chronic and non-urgent, planned patients for transport to and from hospitals, rehabilitation centers, clinics, nursing homes, and patient’s home. A patient transport system can be classified into two categories: emergency patient transport system and non-emergency patient transport system. The patient transport system market has experienced significant growth in the past few years and is expected to grow at a higher rate driven by increasing emphasis on improving value chain in the health care sector.

The global patient transport system market has been segmented into emergency patient transport system and non-emergency patient transport system. Emergency patient transport system has been further segmented into ground ambulance services, air ambulance services, and water ambulance services. Based on equipment required during transportation, nature of injury and illness, the patient transport system market has been classified into advanced critical life support ambulance, basic life support ambulance, neonatal ambulance, cardiac ambulance, mobile dialysis ambulance, mobile delivery vans, mobile operation theatres, and air ambulances. Non-emergency transport system provides trips to and from scheduled medical appointments, interdepartmental transfers, and transfers between hospitals. It includes basic life support ambulances, wheelchairs, stretchers, first responder services (two wheelers), mobile beds, etc. In developed countries such as the U.S. and countries in Europe air ambulance, advanced critical life support ambulance, neonatal ambulance, and cardiac ambulance will grow at higher rates as compared to other segments.

Advancement of technology in patient transport system, high demand for safety features, increasing pressure for shortest call response time, and increasing number of cardiac, neonatal, and road accident patients are expected to drive the global patient transport system market. Demand for specialty ambulances for neonatal, cardiac, and gynecology patients is expected to be the key driver of the global patients transport system market. Air ambulance system plays a crucial role in minimizing time for transportation especially from remote locations. Government policies on meeting quicker health care facilities especially in remote areas are also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global patient transport system market. Increasing number of chronic patients globally, growing emphasis on safety and quality features, upcoming technology with ease of access and improved comfort level, and government policies and regulations in non-emergency medical transport have triggered the growth of the non-emergency patient transport segment. Rising cost of technology and safety standards in non-emergency patient transfer especially in developing countries are the key restraints of the segment.

Geographically, the global patient transport system market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the major markets for patient transport system owing to high expenditure on health care services and advancement of technologies. According to Wall Street Journal blog, countries such as the U.S., China, and Australia were able to transport 75% of seriously injured road accident patients to hospital, whereas this rate was only 10% to 49% in India, Japan, and Pakistan. This blog highlights the scope and opportunity for the growth of patient transport system in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected witness the highest growth rate due to increasing number of road accidents, rising number of patients, incremental growth in the health care sector, and growing pressure to shorten the call response time.

Key players providing patient transport systems are National Medtrans Network, Falck A/S, Air Methods Corporation, Envision Healthcare Corporation, Acadian, NSL Limited, Airmed International LLC, and Airpal, Inc. Falck A/S dominated the emergency patient transport market with expansion plan in Asia Pacific, while NSL Limited is largest private non-emergency ambulance service provider in the U.K.

