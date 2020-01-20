Paver Market – Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecast by 2027

Paver Market – Introduction

Paver are construction equipment used to place asphalt on the roads, parking lots, bridges and many other places. This equipment is employed to make the asphalt flat and provides minor compaction. Subsequently, the asphalt is compacted by a roller. A paver may include paver finisher, asphalt finisher as well as paving machines.

Global Paver Market – Competitive Landscape

The global paver market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of a few global players coupled with the presence of numerous regional players. Most global players that are technologically advanced are based in North America and Europe. However, new companies in Asia Pacific are expanding, thereby catering to the demand in the region. Key players involved in the manufacture of paver equipment include:

Volvo CE

Volvo CE, a Sweden-based company, specializes in the manufacture of construction equipment and manufacturer related industries. The company provides excavators, wheel loaders, articulated haulers, asphalt pavers and compactors. It has approximately 14,000 employees and operations in 140 countries worldwide.

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. is a prominent U.S.-based company that engages in the design and manufacture of construction machinery, financial products, and insurance. It specializes in the manufacture of asphalt pavers, articulated trucks, compactors, dozers, and drills.

Weiler Abrasives Group

Weiler Abrasives Group, a leading U.S.-based company, specializes in the manufacture of construction equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes abrasives, compactors, and asphalt pavers.

Zoomlion Company Limited

Established in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is focused on the manufacturing of high-tech equipment that are utilized in engineering and agricultural sectors. The company has nine major product categories with 49 product lines with 800 products.

Bomag GMBH

Bopparder Maschinenbau-Gesellschaft mbH specializes in the manufacture of compaction technology equipment as well as asphalt and refuse compaction equipment, coupled with stabilizers and recyclers.

Other Prominent Players

Apart from these players, other players associated with the manufacturing of disposables are XCMG Construction Machinery Company Ltd, Sany Heavy Industries Limited, HANTA MACHINERY Co.,Ltd., Chengdu Xinzhu Road and Bridge Machinery GMBH, and Sumitomo Corporation.

Global Paver Market – Dynamics

Global paver market anticipated to expand due to rise in infrastructure projects

Increase in number of infrastructure projects, worldwide, is a key factor boosting the global paver market. Furthermore, expansion of road networks, especially in rural areas, highway expansions, and increasing number of mega highways projects worldwide are major factors driving the global paver market.

Rise in public private partnerships (PPP) boosting paver market

Rise in the number of government initiatives to enhance infrastructural development through public private partnership is also propelling the paver market. Rising trend of PPP model has resulted in increased investment from government along with latest technologies in road paving from the private sector, which in turn fuels the paver market.

Ridged emission requirement restraining paver market.

One of the key restraining factor for the growth of paver market is the increased stringency in emission regulation for the paver equipment worldwide. It becomes more difficult to comply with emission levels, especially for small pavers that account for a major share of the market. This restraints the global paver market.

