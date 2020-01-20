Plating on Plastics Market to Reach US$ 1,166.0 Mn by 2027 Rise in Use of Plating on Plastics in Automotive Industry

The global plating on plastics market was valued at US$ 630.7 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new research report titled ‘Plating on Plastics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) . The global plating on plastics market is driven by rise in the usage of plating on plastics in various end-user industries, such as bedding & furniture and building & construction, across the world.

Rise in demand for plating on plastics in automotive industry to fuel market

Plastic components are popular in several industries due to their light weight and corrosion-free nature. They can be molded into any shape. Plating provides high-quality metal finish to the plastic surface. Plating on plastics offers increase in hardness, heat resistance, conduction of electricity, and increased thickness of plastic surfaces. Plated plastic parts are utilized in automotive, electrical & electronics (E&E), and building & construction industries. Ease of etching, low cost, quick adhesion, and wide applicability of ABS plastics are driving the demand for plating on plastics.

Growth of the global automotive industry is anticipated to boost the global plating on plastics market in the next few years. Chrome plating is hazardous to the human health and the environment. Hexavalent chrome, the most popular form of chrome, is carcinogenic. Hence, several governments and regulatory bodies, including the European Union, are regulating the usage of chrome in different industries. These regulations and laws are expected to hamper the global plating on plastics market during the forecast period.

Nickel is expected to be rapidly expanding plating type segment

Nickel is expected to be the rapidly expanding plating type segment of the global plating on plastics market in the next few years. Certain common nickel plating include bright nickel plating, semi bright nickel plating, satin nickel plating, and microporous nickel plating. Demand for plating on plastics with ABS/PC as a base material is expected to rise, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period, owing to its excellent heat resistance. Automotive is the leading application segment of the global plating on plastics market. In order to meet the emission limits set by different pollution regulatory bodies, plated plastic products are emerging as a primary choice of automotive manufacturers. Demand for chrome plating on ABS and ABS/PC materials is expected to rise in the automotive industry, for the aesthetic purpose, in the near future.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer