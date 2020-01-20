Poultry Processing Equipment Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2027

Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Introduction

is expected to increase in the coming years due to several health benefits associated with poultry meat products. Poultry meat products have various nutrients such as proteins, minerals, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) in poultry meat products help in weight management, and cognitive function, and in preventing Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, other nutrients present in poultry meat products help in brain development and in reproduction.

Poultry Processing Equipment Market Dynamics

Increasing awareness about the nutritional value of poultry products is considered to be one of the major factors affecting the growth of the poultry processing equipment market.

Manufacturers of poultry product equipment are focusing on designing innovative processing equipment that work efficiently to increase shelf-life of poultry meat products, avoid disease contamination, and help to retain maximum nutrients of the product with nil or negotiable loss of product quality. This is expected to intensify competition in the poultry products equipment market.

Moreover, technological advancements in food processing equipment is another key factor driving the growth of the poultry processing equipment market.

Additionally, growing demand for convenient and packaged food products due to hectic schedules and increasing number of working women has augmented the demand for processed food products. Processed meat and poultry products are gaining popularity across different regions as compared to home-cooked food. Thus, growing demand for convenient meat and poultry products is expected to propel the demand for poultry processing equipment, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of equipment type, the global poultry processing equipment market can be divided into killing and defeathering equipment, evisceration (removal of innards) equipment, cut-up machines, deboning and skinning equipment, marinating and tumbling equipment, and others.

The killing and defeathering equipment segment accounted for major market share in 2018, followed by cut-up machines. The segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the global poultry processing equipment market throughout the forecast period.

Growing adoption of automation in the poultry processing industry has augmented the adoption of killing and defeathering equipment, resulting in growth in demand for poultry processing equipment.

On the basis of poultry type, the poultry processing equipment market is segmented into chicken, duck, turkey, and others. Chicken meat segment is likely to account for leading share of the market from 2019 to 2027 as consumption of chicken is growing at a fast rate compared to other meat. This segment is also expected to expand at a significant rate in the upcoming years.

Based on meat product type, the market can be classified into fresh processed, pre-cooked, raw-cooked, raw-fermented sausages, dried, and cured among others. Fresh processed meat category occupied the highest market share in 2018.

North America to Lead the Global Market for Poultry Processing Equipment

In terms of region, the global poultry processing equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America accounted for major share of the poultry processing equipment market in 2018.

The poultry processing equipment market in North America is majorly impacted by the increasing government support for the expansion of the poultry processing industry across the region. In addition, strict government regulations to ensure food quality and shift of consumer preference toward value-added food enriched with high-protein and zero-fat, has augmented the demand for poultry processing equipment in North America.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

The global poultry processing equipment market was highly concentrated in 2018, with presence of numerous large and small scale established market players who have prominent share in the market. These vendors are engaged in offering varied products to end-users and adopt different strategies to survive in this competitive environment. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

BFE Services Pty Ltd

BAADER Group

Cantrell

Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V

Marel

Prime Equipment Group, Inc.

