Pulp Market is Expected to Grow All Over the World | Major Key Players are: Nippon Paper Group, Asia Pulp and Paper Group, UPM

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Key Findings

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the global thoracic drainage devices market. According to the report, the global thoracic drainage devices market was valued at ~US$ 615 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027.

Chest tube thoracostomy or chest tube placement is a minimally-invasive procedure carried out to drain air, fluid, or blood from the thoracic space to prevent the lungs from collapsing. A chest tube is also called a thoracic catheter, chest drain, or intercostal drain. This thoracic catheter is inserted into the pleural space. This procedure includes the use of different devices such as thoracic drainage systems, trocar drains, unsecured needles, secured needles, pleural drainage catheters, and thoracic drainage kits. Thoracic drainage devices are used primarily for pleural effusion, pneumothorax, traumatic pneumothorax (gunshot or stab wound), and cardiac surgery procedures.

Patient preference for minimally-invasive surgeries, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and increase in the burden of spontaneous pneumothorax are factors driving the thoracic drainage devices

