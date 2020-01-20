Research Delivers Insight into the Organic Juice Market Forecast to 2025

Introduction

Organic juice based drinks derived from organic fruits and vegetables grown by adhering the regulations and standards of organic farming. Organic fruits and vegetables are grown naturally without using any pesticides, chemicals, insecticides, and manufactures are allowed to use only approved substances in agricultural practices. Changing consumer perception towards nutritional and health benefits of organic beverages including juices, tea, coffee, functional and flavored drinks etc. has increased the demand for organic beverages in the global market. North America and Western European regions account the majority of share in the global organic food and beverage market and demand for organic juices in the regions are also increasing at higher growth rate. Further, the demand for organic juices is also increasing among Asia-Pacific region owing to consumer awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle, rising income level, urbanization, and others.

Organic Juice Market: Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers influencing the demand for organic juice in the global market owing to the positive attributes of the organic products such as freshness, quality, healthy and nutritious are some key factors contributing to the significant increase in sales of organic juice products. Consumers are preferring organic juices as compared to conventional juice or health drinks. Further, the demand of organic juices is also expected to increase due to rising inclination towards organic products especially among consumers belonging to the upper and middle socioeconomic status as they are willing to pay premium prices for these products, owing to the health benefits offered by organic products.

Organic Juice Market: Key Segment

The organic juice market is segmented by type, by packaging, and by distribution channel. On the basis of type, organic juice is segmented by type that includes fruits, vegetables, and mix. Currently, the companies are more focused towards offering organic juices by mixed types as it includes higher nutritional content also enable the manufacturers to offer a blend of different varieties of fruits, vegetables, and others. In the global organic juice market, the demand for organic fruits is also expected to grow at a higher rate and primary demand for organic juices made from organic mango, organic apple, and organic berries and in for vegetable based organic juice, the demand for juices made from carrot, cucumber, and beetroot is higher. Further, the market segment for organic juices based on packaging type, it includes glass, plastic, can, beverage cartons, and others. Another market segment for organic juice is segmented by distribution channel, it is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales channel of distribution. Further, the market for indirect sales channel of distribution is sub-segmented into modern retail formats, convenience and departmental stores, specialty stores, online retail and others. Currently, the sales of organic juices account from through organized retail format in the global retail market. The modern retail formats that include hypermarket/supermarket store is expected to exhibit substantial growth. Owing to increasing preference for organic food products, retail chains are increasingly offering organic products such as organic dairy products, organic drinks, organic juices, organic cereals, organic meat and others are expected to grow in near future.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36791

Organic Juice Market: Regional Segment

On the basis of regional segment, organic juice market is segmented in seven regions across the globe. It includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa, and Japan. Currently, the demand for organic juices is increasing primarily among U.S., U.K. Germany, France, China, India, and other developing economies. Increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits and presence of natural taste, real flavors of fruits and vegetables, higher nutritional content are some key factors increasing the demand for organic juices in the global beverage market.

Organic Juice Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of organic juices are, Suja Life, LLC, PARKER’S ORGANIC JUICES PTY LTD, James White Drinks, Evolution Fresh, Lakewood Juice Company, R.W. Knudsen Family, Uncle Matt’s Organic, Santa Cruz Organic, 1915 Organic, 24 MANTRA ORGANIC, and others.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer