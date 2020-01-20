RF Phase Shifter Market Sales Revenue Forecast 2027

RF Phase Shifters: Introduction

An RF phase shifter is a device that provides an output signal with an equal amplitude to the input signal with minimum signal loss. Any loss during the transmission phase is accounted to the insertion loss of the component.

RF phase shifter devices are used to change the transmission phase angle of an input signal of high frequency by adding a small amount of delay to it and mixing it with a non-delayed signal in such a way that certain frequencies are in or out of phase with one another

RF phase shifters are categorized into three types: analog phase shifters, digital phase shifters, and mechanical phase shifters. In analog phase shifters, the phase shift is controlled by the voltage level. In digital phase shifters, the phase shift is digitally controlled via a computer interface, while, in mechanical phase shifters, it is manually controlled with a knob.

RF phase shifters are used in satellite communication, beamforming modules, modules with connectors, surface mount applications, and rack mount applications

Rise in Demand for RF Phase Shifters for Use in Surface Mount Applications

RF phase shifters are largely used in surface mount applications such as test and measurement, radar, and cellular

The use of RF phase shifters in surface mount applications provide precise control for the 180° or 360° phase

Furthermore, insertion loss in surface mount applications is low, which helps transmit the signal over a long distance through transmission cables with minimum loss. Owing to this, RF phase shifters are increasingly being used in cellular applications across the globe.

RF phase shifters are operational in applications of up to several GHz frequency and these shifters can be customized as per the application requirement at a small additional cost. As a result of these advantages, the demand for RF phase shifters in surface mount applications is increasing. This is expected to drive the global RF phase shifter market at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Digital Phase Shifter Segment to Witness Lucrative Opportunities

Digital phase shifter is a type of RF phase shifter. Digital phase shifters are significantly used in the semiconductor industry, as they are programmable and they can be controlled via a computer interface.

Technological advancements in digital phase shifters have enabled the user to connect the device to a computer via a USB (universal serial bus) connector

Moreover, digital phase shifters are increasingly being used in RF distortion, amplitude and phase modulation, fiber optics, and variable attenuators. This is propelling the global market for RF phase shifters.

Thus, rise in the use of digital phase shifters in electric and electronic applications is anticipated to drive the global RF phase shifter market during the forecast period

North America to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global RF phase shifter market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to dominate the global RF phase shifter market throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in technological advancements in the semiconductor industry in the region

The RF phase shifter market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. However, the market in South America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global RF phase shifter market was highly fragmented in 2018. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the risen demand for RF phase shifters. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global RF phase shifter market are:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infinite Electronics International, Inc.

Telemakus LLC

AMCOM Communications

Clear Microwave, Inc.

Crane Electronics

Holzworth Instrumentation, Inc.

Mercury Systems, Inc.

