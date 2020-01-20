SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market – Global Industry to Exhibit Above Average Growth During 2019-2025



In 2018, the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Silver Peak

Talari Networks

Nuage Networks

VeloCloud Networks

Versa Networks

Cisco

Riverbed Technology

Cloudgenix

Fatpipe Networks

Citrix Systems



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

