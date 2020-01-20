Slider Zipper Pouch Market Key Insights and Booming Factors up to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market is accounted for $11.97 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach 24.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are growing demand among consumers, rising requirement to protect the quality of products after multiple uses of the product and numerous benefits of the Slider-Zipper Pouch. However, reduced use of plastic due to the environmental concerns hampers the market growth.

Slider zipper pouches fulfill various requirements of fast paced modern life by providing quick transportation and easy packaging solutions for fast food needs. These products ensure anti-tampering and anti-counterfeiting through their numerous customization options, allowing a pouch to have all the feature of a zipper pouches along with the slider which is made available to the consumers according to their requirements.

Based on Product, Pinch Bottom Pouch segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The pinch bottom is the best bag for medium and big content. It is available either with or without a gusset. A variety of barrier materials are available to optimally preserve contents. By Geography, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth attributed to growing population, coupled with rising disposable income.

Some of the key players in Global Slider Zipper Pouch market are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group Plc., Printpack, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company and Winpak Ltd.

Closure Type Covered:

• Slider Zip

• Press to Close Zip

Capacity Covered:

• Above 30 Oz

• 15 Oz to 30 Oz

• 7.5 Oz to 15 Oz

• 3 Oz to 7.5 Oz

• 1.5 Oz to 3 Oz

• Up to 1.5 Oz

Products Covered:

• 3-Side Seal Pouch

• Flat Bottom Pouch

• Pinch Bottom Pouch

• Quad seal Pouch

• Standup Pouch

Material Type Covered:

• Aluminum

• Paper

• Plastic

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Chemicals

• Consumer Products

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Electrical & Electronics

• Food

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Industrials

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

