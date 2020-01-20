Surety Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – AmTrust Financial Services, Crum & Forster, CNA Financial Corporation, American Financial Group

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Surety Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Surety Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Surety market is segmented on the basis of bond type. The contract surety bond by bond type is expected to dominate the surety market during the forecast period. The contract bond captures a significant share of the surety bond market and is growing continuously due to rapid increase in construction activities in various regions like APAC, Europe, and MEA. The contract surety bonds are replacing other guarantee methods such as bank guarantees and pay on demand services.

Leading Key Market Players:- AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.; Crum & Forster; CNA Financial Corporation; American Financial Group, Inc.; The Travelers Indemnity Company; Liberty Mutual Insurance Company; Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.; HCC Insurance Holdings; IFIC Surety Group; and Chubb Limited among others.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for Surety Market investments.

In the recent few years, surety market has noticed noteworthy M&A and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. entered into an amendment to the merger agreement with Evergreen Parent, L.P., under this agreement Evergreen parent will acquire approximately 45% of the Company’s shares of common stock. Also, American Financial Group announced entering into an agreement to acquire ABA Insurance Services Inc. for approximately US$ 28 Mn. This acquisition is aimed to strengthen the position of the company in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Surety market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Surety market in these regions.

