Transparent Ceramics Market to Reach a Value of ~US$ 1.6 Bn by 2027

Transparent Ceramics Market: Key Highlights

The global transparent ceramics market was valued at ~ US$ 275 Mn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 22% during the forecast period.

The global transparent ceramics market is driven by the rise in the demand for electrical & electronics (E&E) and sensors & instrumentation applications.

Asia Pacific accounts for a prominent share of the global transparent ceramics market, led by an increase in the demand for electric, electronic, and healthcare products in the region.

Key Drivers of the Global Transparent Ceramics Market

Transparent ceramics are used as optically transparent materials in different forms. The global transparent ceramics market is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the adoption of energy-efficient materials across the world.

Transparent ceramics are widely employed in the production of components of eco-friendly optical fibers and humidity sensors. This is likely to drive the global transparent ceramics market during the forecast period.

Growth of the medical industry, led by the rise in population, is projected to drive the global transparent ceramics market during the forecast period. Energy-saving potential, cost-saving potential, and durability of transparent ceramics are key factors likely to augment the global market during the forecast period.

Sapphire Material to Offer Attractive Opportunities

The sapphire segment accounted for a major share of the global transparent ceramics market in 2018. It is estimated to be a highly attractive segment during the forecast period. Sapphire-based transparent ceramics are used in a broad range of end-use industries such as optoelectronics, aerospace & defense, and security.

Sapphire is a single-crystal aluminum oxide (Al 2 O 3 ), which is primarily used when standard glass and technical ceramics cannot meet the demand of certain applications in terms of high transparency. It possesses exceptional optical properties such as high ultraviolet and infrared optical characteristics, high resistance to wear and scratches, high thermal conductivity, and high co-efficiency of linear expansion. Single-crystal aluminum oxide is an excellent ceramic oxide with a wide range of applications, including adsorbents, catalysts, microelectronics, chemicals, etc. It is applied in aerospace and other high-technology fields also.



