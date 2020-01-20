Whole Slide Imaging Market To See Strong Growth and Business Scope During 2019 to 2027 | Key Players: Indica Labs, Inspirata, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Leica Microsystems, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Whole Slide Imaging Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The whole slide imaging market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies. Moreover, the growing prevalence of several chronic diseases that raise the number of deaths around the world has been the most determining factor for the growth in the disease diagnostics, which in turn drives the market. However, the market is facing challenges for the diseases caused due to the market favorable cause in the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenses and the growing awareness among the people have been the promoting factors for the growth of the market.

Key Players

1. 3DHISTECH Ltd.

2. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

3. Indica Labs

4. Inspirata, Inc.

5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6. Leica Microsystems

7. Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

8. Nikon Corporation

9. Olympus Corporation

10. Visiopharm

Global Whole Slide Imaging Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Whole slide imaging refers to the scanning of conventional glass slides in order to produce digital slides. It is the recent imaging modality being used by pathology departments worldwide. It continues to gain traction among pathologists for diagnostic, educational, and research purposes.

Whole Slide Imaging Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

