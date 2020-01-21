Air Insulated Switchgear Market Playing Significant Growth during 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market is accounted for $6.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.52 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2026. Increasing investments in electrical networks, increasing electricity and rising power generation capacity additions are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, increasing competition from unorganized sector may hamper market growth. Moreover, growing focus on renewable power generation will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Air insulated switchgear (AIS) is an equipment which uses air as an insulation medium. It uses air as the primary dielectric from phase-to-phase and phase-to-ground insulation. Air insulated switchgear is widely used and is directly linked to the reliability of electric supply.

On the basis of application, transmission and distribution is going to have lucrative growth during forecast period due to growing demand for reliable delivery of electric power. By geography, Asia pacific is expected to have growing importance during forecast period due to rising power generation capacity and presence of manufacturing facilities in this region.

Some of the key players in Air Insulated Switchgear Market include ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Crompton Greaves Ltd, Elatec Power Distribution GmbH, Epe Power Switchgear Sdn BHD, Efacec Power Solutions, Alfanar Group, Ormazabal, Zpeu PLC, Tavrida Electric AG, C&S Electric Limited, Lucy Electric, Tepco Group, Arteche and Nissin Electric Co Ltd.

Installations Covered:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Voltages Covered:

• Low voltage AIS (< 1.1 kV)

• Medium voltage AIS (1.1 kV – 36 kV)

• High voltage AIS (> 36 kV)

End Users Covered:

• Infrastructure & Transportation

• Manufacturing & Processing

• Transmission & Distribution

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

