Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Comprehensive Forecast to 2027 – ABEO Company, Amcrest Technologies, Cobra Electronics, DOD Tech, Garmin, Honeywell International, Panasonic and Valeo SA

The automotive dashboard cameras, also called as dashcam, are the onboard cameras that constantly record the surrounding view with the vehicle’s windscreen. These cameras can capture video evidence during any destruction or damage to the vehicle and also when the vehicle is parked. Dashboard cameras are generally placed to the interior windscreen or on the top of the vehicle’s dashboard. The demand and sales of automotive dashboard cameras have been rising across all the regions from the last few years, as an effective device for determining the cause of an accident.

The growing awareness among the global population in regards to vehicular safety, as well as, the implementation of several favorable government initiatives to increase the adoption of such cameras, is propelling the growth of automotive dashboard camera market. Moreover, the changing consumer’s lifestyle is expected to create significant opportunities for market growth. DashCams are anticipated to gain prominence in emerging economies such as China and India over the forecast period owing to the consumer-centric marketing strategies, favorable government initiatives, and the increasing number of on-road vehicles.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. ABEO Company Co., LTD.

2. Amcrest Technologies

3. Cobra Electronics Corporation

4. DOD Tech

5. Garmin Ltd.

6. Honeywell International Inc.

7. JVCKENWOOD Corporation

8. Koninklijke Philips N. V.

9. Panasonic Corporation

10. Valeo SA

The global automotive dashboard camera market is segmented on the basis of product type, video quality, and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as Single-Channel, Dual-Channel, and Rear-View. Further, based on video quality, the market is divided into SD & HD and Full HD & 4K. Furthermore, on basis of application, market is segmented as Passenger car and Commercial vehicle.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Automotive Dashboard Camera Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Dashboard Camera in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive Dashboard Camera market.

The Automotive Dashboard Camera Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

