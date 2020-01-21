Bacterial Vaginosis Treatment Market Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Industry

Bacterial vaginosis occurs when conditions in the vagina change, disturbing the normal balance of bacteria in the vagina. Bacterial vaginosis may be asymptomatic; however, it is more commonly associated with vulvovaginal symptoms such as itching, discharge, odor, and discomfort. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 84% of women suffering from bacterial vaginosis have no symptoms.

It is the most common disorder of genital tract among women of reproductive age and the prevalent cause of vaginal discharge and malodor. Bacterial vaginosis may lead to a number of gynecologic and obstetric complications such as preterm premature rupture of membranes (preterm PROM), preterm delivery and labor, spontaneous abortion, postpartum endometritis, postsurgical infections, post-caesarean-delivery wound infections, and subclinical pelvic inflammatory disease.

The exact cause of bacterial vaginosis is not known; however, the condition is reported more in women who have increased or new sexual activities. The disease is also associated with the use of vaginal deodorants, soaps, douches, bath oils, or bath additives that can alter the normal bacterial balance of the vagina. Bacterial vaginosis can be easily diagnosed by conducting a vaginal swab test. The treatment for bacterial vaginosis includes usage of antibiotics as well as vaginal gels and creams, which change the acidity of the vagina. Recurrence of bacterial vaginosis is common. It can be treated by changing the treatment course.

The global market for bacterial vaginosis treatment has been segmented based on treatment, distribution channel, and region. Based on treatment, the bacterial vaginosis treatment market can be segmented into antibiotics, vaginal creams & gels, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and independent pharmacies. Based on region, the global bacterial vaginosis treatment market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of the global market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. High percentage of people belonging to sexually active age group in countries such as India and China is likely to increase the demand of vaginal drugs in Asia Pacific in the near future.

According to Index Mundi, a data portal that gathers facts and statistics; more than 16 crore women in China belonged to the age group of 15–24 years, while more than 10 crore women belonged to the age group of 25–54 years as of July 2016. Index Mundi statistics also revealed that more than 10 crore women in India belonged to the age group of 15–25 years and more than eight crore women belonged to the age group of 25–54 years. Presence of such a large base of sexually active women that are susceptible to bacterial vaginosis is projected to augment the market for bacterial vaginosis treatment in Asia during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are expected to be lucrative markets for bacterial vaginosis treatment during the forecast period. High awareness among women about bacterial vaginosis and its treatment, rising prevalence of the disorder, and high disposable income are some of the factors driving the market in these regions. According to the data published by CDC, currently the prevalence of bacterial vaginosis in the U.S. is estimated to be 21.2 million (29.2%) in women aged 14–49 years.

Other regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to be prospective markets for bacterial vaginosis treatment in the near future, due to high prevalence of bacterial vaginosis, rising awareness about the disease and its treatment among women, rising disposable income, and highly developing health care industry in these regions.

Major players operating in the bacterial vaginosis treatment market are Allergan, AstraZeneca, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Duchesnay Inc., Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited., Pfizer Inc., Symbiomix Therapeutics, Starpharma Holdings, TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

