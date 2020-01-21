Body Dryer Market Report Projected to Reach $3,424.0 Thousand by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Body Dryer Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The body dryer market size was valued at $2,641.5 thousand in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,424.0 thousand by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Body dryers are air blowing electric appliances (similar to hand dryer or hair dryer) used in drying an individual’s complete body after bathing or swimming, substituting the use of a towel. The appliance is available in two variants, wall mounted and on floor.

The global body dryer market witnessed robust growth in the recent past owing to rise in demand for luxury and smart toilets. Hotels and recreational activity centers are the dominant user of body dryers, as they are required to maintain hygiene and cleanliness. Moreover, increased expenditure on leisure activities among populace due to increased income level has risen their visits to hotels and recreational activity centers. This has positively impacted the growth of the body dryer market with increased demand from such sectors.

Rise in disposable income has improved the lifestyle of consumers and helped shift their preference toward luxury & premium products. In addition, convenience offered by body dryers especially for disabled people makes the appliance a necessity for sanitation. Moreover, increase in consciousness of consumers toward personal hygiene boosts the market growth. However, the product is perceived as luxury over hygiene; thus, its high cost limits its adoption. In addition, wide availability of alternatives such as cloth & disposable towels hampers the market growth.

Towels are the most common product used for the application of body drying & wiping. However, use of a single towel by different people may lead to skin problems. Furthermore, increase in inclination of consumer toward personal health and hygiene is expected to create lucrative opportunity for the body dryer market.

Possession of advanced technological appliances & products has become an essential lifestyle statement for the consumers in the recent years. With technological advancements, the bathroom fixtures have witnessed a significant evolution in the last few years. Smart bathrooms have showcased an inclination in terms of demand generated by nonresidential and residential buildings especially in urban areas.

Global body dryer market is segmented based on type, end use, and region. By type, the market is categorized into wall mounted and on floor. Depending on end use, it is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Currently, the commercial segment dominates the global body dryer market, however, the body dryers are gaining significant popularity in the residential sector, and thus this sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the body dryer market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the segments measures the potential of the market. These segments outline the favorable conditions for the market forecast.

Body dryer market forecast offers information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.

Major Key Players:

Avant Innovations, Dolphy India Private Limited, Full Body Dryer LLC, Haystack Dryers, Indiegogo, Inc., Kingkraft, Orchids International, Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd., Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, and Valiryo.

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Body Dryer Market By Type

5: Body Dryer Market By End Use

6: Body Dryer Market By Region

7: Company Profiles

