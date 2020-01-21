Carnosic Acid Market – Growth, Trends and Key players 2017 – 2025 by TMR

Carnosic acid is a phenolic diterpene with chemical formula C 20 H 28 O 4 . It is a phytochemical extracted from the dried leaves of rosemary or Rosmarinus officinalis – a woody perennial herb.

Carnosic acid is also found in Salvia officinalis, however, rosemary has much higher levels of carnosic acid. Therefore, Rosmarinus officinalis is a major source for commercial extraction of carnosic acid. This acid acts as an antioxidant that protects lipids and proteins from peroxidation and carbonylation, respectively. Lipid peroxidation refers to the oxidative degradation of lipids, whereas the introduction of carbon monoxide into organic and inorganic substrates is known as carbonylation. Carnosic acid also possess antimicrobial properties. Growing conditions can also increase the yield of carnosic acid in genetically superior species of rosemary. It has been observed that exposure of rosemary species to higher UV-B radiation has increased the yield of carnosic acid.

Commercial applications of carnosic acid include its usage as an antioxidant in food, dietary supplements, cosmetic and toiletry products. Carnosic acid is used in food products, which are susceptible to degradation due to oxidation. It inhibits oxidation and prevents deterioration, rancidity, and discoloration of food products such as processed meat and poultry, salad dressings, seasonings, snacks, nuts, soup bases, edible fats and oils, natural foods, and pet foods. Carnosic acid prevents fouling of food products by inhibiting oxidation. Oxygen containing free radicals are considered to play a vital role in initiating cancers and other chronic health conditions. Carnosic acid helps to prevent or delay certain types of cancers, aging, and chronic conditions such as heart diseases and cataracts. In case of cancers, carnosic acid is found to be effective as it mediates apoptosis – a process of programmed cell death. Studies have shown that a combination of carnosic acid and breast cancer drug, Tamoxifen, effectively delays the growth of cancer tumors. Carnosic acid maintains joint health helps in the treatment and prevention of damage or degradation of cartilage in joints and regeneration or maintenance of cartilage. It also protects the skin from peroxidation with its antioxidant activity and is used in the treatment and prevention of inflammatory skin conditions. Carnosic acid forms one of the major chemical substances in nutraceuticals for cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.

Demand for carnosic acid is anticipated to increase North America followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Latin America and rest of the world. In Europe, carnosic acid was regarded as a flavoring agent only until the European Food Safety Authority announced in 2008 that carnosic acid can be used as an antioxidant in food, considering its antioxidant property superior over its flavoring function. Furthermore, the EU has also defined maximum levels of the carnosic acid to be added in certain types of food. Increasing demand for nutraceuticals is contributing to the growing market of carnosic acid across the globe.

Major players operating in the global carnosic acid market are Naturex, Danisco A/S (DuPont), Kemin Industries, Evesa extractos vegetales S.A., Frutarom Industries Ltd., Hainan Super Biotech Co,Ltd., Radient Technologies, Foreverest Resources Ltd., Monteloeder s.l., Geneham Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Yongzhou Huamao Biotechnology CO., Ltd., Yuzhou Senyuan Bencao Natural Products Co., Ltd., Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd., Zhongshan Belling Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai FanPharma Co., Ltd., and Herbfits Natural Products Co., Ltd.

