Dunnage Air Bags Market Is Set to Skyrocket by 2025 | Top Vendors: Cargo Tuff LLC, Bulk-Pack, Inc., Etap Packaging International GmbH

The global dunnage air bags market has witnessed impressive growth in the past decade, due to growing trade across the globe. Growing exports and imports between the countries and safe transportation of products has paved the way for dunnage air bags market. According to Transparency Market Research, the global dunnage air bags was valued at US$404.3 mn in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast years of 2017 to 2025. Dunnage air bags market manufacturers are mainly emphasizing on expanding footprint through mergers and acquisitions, thereby enhancing their product portfolio and quality. Brand owners preferences regarding dunnage air bags are also expected to be driven by the type and size of bags used.

A number of other factors are expected to drive the dunnage air bags market, such as capability of bearing high load, property which helps in keeping products stable during transit. Fast growth in organized retail sector, especially in emerging economies, is expected to fuel growth of the dunnage air bags market. Despite the positive outlook, there are a number of other factors that might hamper growth of the market, which includes poor resistance to damage in case of sharp pointed objects.

Kraft Paper to Lead Global Market as it’s the Best Eco-friendly Option

Globally, by material type, the kraft paper segment is estimated to dominate the market, in 2017, with 42.8% share of the market value. The vinyl segment is anticipated to witness a rise in market share, with 17.5% market share in 2017, it is estimated to reach 18.3% during the forecast period.

The dominance of kraft paper in the global dunnage air bags market will be due to the versatility of this material. These bags can be customized as per requirement and can thus be sold in varying sizes. Furthermore, this material can be recycled, which makes it the best eco-friendly option. Unlike some other dunnage, kraft paper dunnage bags are easy to deflate and can be thrown away after single use, thereby creating a repository for reuse.

The increasing awareness amongst users to insure their goods at the time of purchase has also upped the demand for dunnage air bags in recent years. Booming e-commerce and flourishing cargo and logistics industry are also noted as key growth drivers for the global market.

Unsteady World Economy Acts as Restraints

The ups and downs in the world economy has significantly impacted the revenue earning means of the global dunnage air bags market. The recent recession in the world economy severely affected the transportation and logistics industry, which in turn negative impacted the global market. The ongoing Brexit is also anticipated to hamper the market has it has surely raised concerns pertaining to trade routes. Thus, political instability and economic upheavals are projected to act as major restraints for global market.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer