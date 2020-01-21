Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Segmentation, Growth, Value Chain and Forecast upto 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Battery Energy Storage Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market – Overview

Battery energy storage systems can be defined as systems used for storage of electricity generated by power plants. These especially include renewable power plants. The electricity stored is then used for ensuring smooth power supply to consumers when power supply from renewable power plants fluctuates due to weather conditions. These systems are also employed for providing energy to the people living off-grid as well as to the automotive sector.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for battery energy storage systems at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints for the global battery energy storage systems market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for battery energy storage systems during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the battery energy storage systems market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global battery energy storage systems market. Porter’s five forces model for the battery energy storage systems market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global battery energy storage systems market by segmenting it in terms of technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for battery energy storage systems in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global battery energy storage systems market. These include ABB Limited, Maxwell Technologies, LG Chem, NEC Corporation, Samsung SDI Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology co. Limited (CATL), Gildemeister, Primus Power, Tesla, Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic, and General Electric Company. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global battery energy storage systems market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The market size has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on technology, application, and regional segments of the battery energy storage systems market. Market size and forecast for each major segment has been provided in terms of global and regional/country-level markets.

The global battery energy storage systems market has been segmented as follows:

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, by Technology

Lithium-ion Batteries [Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, and Lithium Titanate]

Nickel Cadmium Batteries

Sodium Sulfur Batteries

Sodium-ion Batteries

Flow Batteries [Redox Flow Batteries, Iron Chromium Flow Batteries, Vanadium Redox Batteries, Hybrid Flow Batteries (Zinc Hybrid Cathode, Other Hybrid Batteries), and Others]

Others

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, by Application

On-grid Connected Systems

Off-grid Connected Systems

Automotive

Others

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key takeaways of study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the battery energy storage systems market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify market growth opportunities and market developments

The report provides consumption and production of battery energy storage systems by technology, application, region, and country in order to help understand market growth opportunities and developments

The report also provides key developments within various manufacturing companies operating in the global battery energy storage systems market

The report identifies key factors in order to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the battery energy storage systems market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers a comprehensive analysis with respect to investments, regulatory scenario, and price trend that would subsequently impact the market outlook and forecast of the global battery energy storage systems market between 2016 and 2026

The report provides details of various stakeholders in the value chain of the market to help understand growth opportunities for them as well as their role in the market

The report offers a detailed competition landscape for key players in the market to help understand the competition level and leading players in the global market

Porters’ five forces analysis and SWOT analysis highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and analyze their strengths and weaknesses to gain a leading position in the market.

