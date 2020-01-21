Global Chromium Oxide Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2030

The global Chromium Oxide Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The paints & coatings manufacturing is one of the largest purchasers of chromium oxide, in which the chromium oxide pigments are used in a comprehensive range of applications involving manufacturing coatings, automotive coatings, exterior coatings, and merchandise finishes. Additionally, orthopedic implant is the other application where the demand for chromium oxide as a defensive coating is expanding meaningfully due to the anti-reflectivity, high chemical endurance, superb abrasion fighting, and enhanced wear resistance offered by the chromium oxide coatings. The Global Chromium Oxide Market is projected to record around a CAGR of 5.13% to reach around USD 353,564.5 Thousand by the end of year2030. Chromium oxide (Cr2O3) is an inert compound and one of the key oxides of chromium. It arises spontaneously as a unique mineral, eskolaite. It uncovers product in varnishes owed to its exceptional opposition to wear, scrape, rust, and chemicals. In supplement, the chromium oxide colorants find a wide-ranging application on account of exceptional dispersibility and heat solidity, weather fastness, disappearing power, and batch-to-batch consistency offered by the colors.

major players operating in the Chromium Oxide market include:

The proposed spectators in the Global Chromium Oxide Market are Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Chromium Oxide Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Chromium Oxide Market are companies like American Elements (US), Reade International Corp (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Elementis plc (UK), LANXESS (Germany), Venator Materials PLC (UK), Vishnu Chemicals (India), Hubei Zhenhua Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Chrome Star Chemical Works (India), and Hunter Chemical LLC (US), among others.

Major segments covered in the Chromium Oxide Market report include:

The Global Chromium Oxide Market has been segmented and split up by application and grade. By application, the global chromium oxide market has been segmented into paints & coatings, glasses, ceramics, inks & dyes, bricks & concrete, metallurgy, etc. The metallurgy sector recorded for the leading market segment in 2017 and is forecast to be estimated at over USD 104 million by the end of 2030. Based on grade, the global chromium oxide market has been classified into three divisions: pigment grade, metallurgical grade and refractory grade. Among these, the pigment grade chromium oxide was the leading grade segment, with most of the demand in the paints & coating industry. The division was rated at around USD 185 million in 2017 and is forecast to list a CAGR of around 5% throughout the review period.

