Growth Rate in Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Including Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Bridge-U

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Bridge-U (United Kingdom),, DreamBox Learning (United States), Fishtree (United States), Jellynote (France), Jenzabar (United States), Knewton (United States), Metacog (United States) etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1556499-global-artificial-intelligence-in-education-market

Summary:

Global Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Overview:

Artificial intelligence (AI) in education involves the use of automation devices and techniques to support teachers and students with their education. Considering the effectiveness of AI and need to increase the skills among teachers and students are bolstering the demand for AI in education sectors as smart classes has started to become the new norms in education. AI also provides personalized help to learners and finds weakness, if any, in classroom with an aim to take corrective action. Various time consuming non-teaching processes such as marking, grading, exam seating arrangements and similar others activities can be done with an ease using AI. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Bridge-U (United Kingdom),, DreamBox Learning (United States), Fishtree (United States), Jellynote (France), Jenzabar (United States), Knewton (United States), Metacog (United States), Querium Corporation (United States), Google (United States), AWS (United States), Cognizant (United States), Carnegie Learning (United States), Century-Tech (United Kingdom), Cognii (United States), Elemental Path (United States), Liulishuo (China), Nuance Communications (United States) and Osmo (United States).

On the basis of geography, the market of Artificial Intelligence In Education has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by End Users, the sub-segment i.e. Educational Institutes will boost the Artificial Intelligence In Education market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Deployment Type, the sub-segment i.e. Cloud will boost the Artificial Intelligence In Education market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Technology, the sub-segment i.e. Deep Learning and Machine Learning will boost the Artificial Intelligence In Education market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Component, the sub-segment i.e. Solutions (Software tools and Platforms) will boost the Artificial Intelligence In Education market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Global Artificial Intelligence In Education are expected to make a significant contribution to the overall industry. According to the report, some of the important driving forces behind the market growth are “Growing Adoption of AI in Educational Sectors and Ability of AI to Improve Knowledge and Experience of Teachers as well Students”. The primary concern of any business is the reduction of the overall operating cost. The increased need for operating efficiency and meeting regulatory demands at the same time have become major challenges for the original Players, additional restraints impacting market are “Lack of Digitalization in Emerging Notions” which is continuously seeking attention of Industry Experts and Decision makers. The incite area of the relevant players is considered thoroughly in the study with proposition to materialistic things, magnetizing and inducing methods, and the level of conflict within competition.

Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of AI in Educational Sectors

Ability of AI to Improve Knowledge and Experience of Teachers as well Students

Market Trend:

Availability of Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS) Based on AI Technology

Growing Adoption of Chatbots

Focus on Automation in Education

Restraints:

Lack of Digitalization in Emerging Notions

Opportunities:

Growing Investment in Education Sectors

Rising Number of Smart Class Based Education System

Challenges:

Lack of Skills of Teachers and Students to Get Acquainted with AI-enabled Technology

Intricacy Involved in Integration of various Systems

Target Audience:

E-Learning software, Platform, and Service Providers, Device Manufacturers, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), System Integrators, Higher Education and K-12 Schools and Universities, Educational Publishers, E-Learning Course Providers, Governments and investment Communities, Research Organizations and Associations and Others

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Artificial Intelligence In Education market on the basis of product [] , application [Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments, Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS), Content Delivery Systems, Fraud and Risk Management, Student-initiated Learning and Others (education data management, job recommendation, and training and development)], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Artificial Intelligence In Education market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Artificial Intelligence In Education industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1556499

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Pearson (United Kingdom), Third Space Learning (United kingdom), Quantum Adaptive Learning (United States), ALEKS (United States) and Blackboard (United States).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Artificial Intelligence In Education market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1556499-global-artificial-intelligence-in-education-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Artificial Intelligence In Education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial Intelligence In Education market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial Intelligence In Education market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Artificial Intelligence In Education (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Artificial Intelligence In Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1556499-global-artificial-intelligence-in-education-market

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual Chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer