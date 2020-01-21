Intelligent Vending Machines Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Intelligent Vending Machines is accounted for $9.90 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $39.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. Increased government regulations, increased user interactivity, adoption of computing technology are the factors driving the market growth. However, regulations regarding the sale of junk food and tobacco products hinder the growth of this market.

A vending machine is a device that administers things that are put away inside it in return of the embedded coins or tokens. An intelligent vending machine is a developed vending machine that apportions things as well as, draws in customers with the help of touch-screen controls, video, audio, scent, gesture-based interaction, and cashless installment. Commonly, a keen intelligent vending machine dispenses items such as packaged food, beverages, and tobacco products.

Based on the application, the retail sector is significantly growing due to the increasing transformation of these outlets to the mechanized stores. Retail store owners are incorporating such advanced technologies to provide sophisticated solutions to their customers, which will save the time that they spend in queues.

By geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period. Retail outlets in the U.S. also, Canada have been seeing quick adoption of these system over a few application regions including supermarkets, retail stores, malls, etc. Mechanical movements and advancements in this framework help in automating the business shapes in their application areas. Moreover, initiatives and the interest for improved customer experience will drive the region market development.

Some of the key players in the market include Azkoyen Group, N&W Global Vending S.p.A., Crane Co., Westomatic Vending Services Ltd., Seaga, Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A, Royal Vendors, Jofemar, FAS International S.p.A, Sanden Corp and Rhea Vendors Group.

Products Covered:

• Salty and Savory Snacks

• Beverages

• Commodity

• Hot Drinks

• Packaged Drinks

• Food

• Bakery Products

• Confectionery Products

• Tobacco

• Other Products

Technologies Covered:

• Telemetry Systems

• Voice Recognition

• Cashless Systems

Applications Covered:

• Public Transport

• Quick Service Restaurants

• School/ Institutions

• Manufacturing Facilities

• Retail Sites

• Shopping Malls

• Offices

• Airport

• Railway Station

• Hospitals

• Business Center

• Fast Food Restaurant

• Hotels

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request For Report Analysis @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/analysis/SMRC/intelligent-vending-machines-market

