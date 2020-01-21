Metamaterials Technologies Market Review & Outlook 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Metamaterials Technologies Market is growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Increase in variety of design functionalities and rising wireless communication services are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of synthesization of metamaterials is restraining the market growth.

The metamaterial is a material engineered to have a property that is not found in naturally occurring materials. They are made from assemblies of multiple elements fashioned from composite materials such as metals and plastics. The materials are usually arranged in repeating patterns, at scales that are smaller than the wavelengths of the phenomena they influence. Metamaterials derive their properties not from the properties of the base materials, but from their newly designed structures.

Based on the type, the acoustic metamaterials segment has acquired considerable growth during the forecast period due to the product demand for applications in sound frameworks, sonar advances, heat exchangers, soundproofing coatings, vibration-dampers, and thermal insulators. By Geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increased funding by the European Commission on research and development on the market, mostly in solar and optics applications.

Some of the key players profiled in the Metamaterials Technologies market include Metamagnetics, Medical Wirelessnsing (MediWiSe), Luminus Devices, Kymeta Corporation, Inframat Corporation, Fractal Antenna Systems (FRACTAL), Fianium, Evolv Technology, Echodyne Corporation, Colossal Storage Corporation, Applied EM and Alight Technologies ApS.

Types Covered:

• Acoustic Metamaterials

• Photonic Metamaterials

• Radio and Microwave Metamaterials

• Terahertz Metamaterials

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Acoustic Devices

• Communication and Radar

• Medical Imaging and Industrial Imaging

• Solar

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

