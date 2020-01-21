On-board Charger Market May Set New Growth| LG Electronics, AVID Technology, REFU Elektronik

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global On-board Charger Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America and important players/vendors such as Infineon Technologies (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), AVID Technology Limited (United Kingdom) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Global On-board Charger Market Overview:

An on-board charger is used to recharge the battery in vehicles either at home or at charging stations. It converts the AC input from the grid to a DC input which charges the battery. Rising fuel prices have led to a rapid expansion of electric mobility. According to a report by India Environment Portal, in 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5.1 million. China remains the world’s largest electric market followed by Europe and the United States. Norway was the global leader in terms of electric car market share (46%). Policy support plays a key role in the development of the electric vehicles market.



Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Is the Major Driver

Market Trend

Rising Interest to Develop Green Car Market

Restraints

Unavailability of Charging Infrastructure Hampering Electric Vehicles Market in Developing Nations

Opportunities

Government Subsidiaries to Support Electric Vehicle Fleet

Rising Fuel Prices Leading To Increased Sales of Electric Vehicles

Challenges

Rising Cost of Raw Materials

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Infineon Technologies (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), AVID Technology Limited (United Kingdom), REFU Elektronik GmbH (Germany), Analog Devices (United States), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Ficosa Internacional (Spain), NOCO Company (United States), Global Power Electronics (United States) and Mitsubishi Electric (Japan). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like IES Synergy (France) and Delta-Q Technologies (Canada). Analyst at AdvanceMarketAnalytics see United States & Germans Manufacturers to retain maximum share of Global On-board Charger market by 2024. Considering Market by Charger Level, the sub-segment i.e. Level 1 & Level 2 (AC) will boost the On-board Charger market. Considering Market by Vehicle Type, the sub-segment i.e. BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) will boost the On-board Charger market. Considering Market by Connector Type, the sub-segment i.e. AC {Mennekes, Le-Grand, Others} will boost the On-board Charger market.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global On-board Charger market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in On-board Charger market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Manufacturer, Distributor and Supplier, Government Bodies and Associations, Raw Material Supplier, End-User and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

