Paper & Paperboard to Remain Sought-after among Materials in Consumer Beverage Packaging Market

Beverage manufacturers are increasingly focusing on offering better product with the packaging that is easy-to-handle, eco-friendly and keeps product fresh for a long time. Packaging innovation is becoming norm for beverage companies with smaller package size, situational package types, and multi-packs.

See-through packaging is gaining popularity as manufacturers are producing beverages that are visually appealing, that attracts consumer towards the brand. Recyclable aluminum cans and PET bottles for packaging beverages have been the popular packaging choice of manufacturers for quite long time. Meanwhile, plant-based material for producing beverage packages are also becoming popular among the beverage manufacturers.

Consumer are also looking for less complicated materials and patterns when it comes to package design. With the rapid rise in e-commerce, manufacturers are focusing on providing safe packaging and spill-proof packaging for beverages. Growing demand for beverages also drives the adoption of automated packaging machinery that are energy efficient. In addition, the consumer preference for aesthetically appealing and attractively designed & labeled beverage packaging is surging across the globe.

The consumer beverage packaging is witnessing evolving trends that are likely to impact the brand packaging design and also influence the way consumer interact with packaging for beverages. Personalization is one such trend that is growing in the beverage packaging on a faster phase. Brands are engaging with customers on a more personal level by offering personalized experience. For instance, companies introducing personalized bottle with names for some special occasions, making customer feel more connected with the brand. Meanwhile, lightweight bottles and cans are also becoming popular among various brands, thereby offering convenience to the customers and saving cost on the raw material for brands.

Manufacturers in the beverage packaging market are also focusing on partnership and acquisition of firms specialized in product design specialized. This is expected to help in expansion of product portfolio with unique offering, thereby attracting customers. Advanced robotic machineries are also finding place in beverage packaging companies to reduce wastage, boost the production process and reduce errors with the help of real-time data collected on various stages in the production process. Also, the focus on packaging that can keep beverage fresh for a long time with any preservatives is also increasing. Bottles and cans in range of sizes with easy-to-open feature are also being introduced in the market. The trend of transparent packaging and clear packaging is also rising, enabling customers to actually see what product looks like.

Consumer Beverage Packaging Market to Record Fastest Expansion in North America

The consumer beverage packaging market is slated to record the fastest expansion in North America, in terms of value and volume, through 2026. In terms of value, the market will register similar CAGRs in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and North America through 2026. Revenues from consumer beverage packaging sales in North America however will account for the largest market share during the forecast period, followed by Europe and APEJ. In terms of value, the markets in Japan and Latin America are projected to rise at nearly equal CAGRs through 2026, with Latin America estimated to remain relatively more lucrative than Japan for the consumer beverage packaging market’s growth.

