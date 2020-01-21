Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Qualitative Analysis Reveals Explosive Growth by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market is accounted for $31.17 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $60.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness towards the adoption of hygiene products such as baby diapers and adult incontinence products, high product penetration in geotextiles owing to its properties, such as high tear and puncture resistance, temperature fluctuation tolerance, and durability are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, volatility in the cost of raw materials, such as naphtha, petroleum, and propylene is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing product demand in end-use industries including hygiene, medical, automotive, agriculture, and furniture & bedding construction sheets is providing lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Non-woven polypropylene is a great fabric to print on. With 100% print coverage and a high-quality design, a Non-woven polypropylene bag will get your marketing messages across clearly. Non-woven polypropylene is an extremely versatile material and can be used to create a reusable bag for life in any style, shape or design.

Based on the product, the staple segment is considerably growing due to gaining acceptance over other fabrics in industrial filtration applications, such as mineral processing, oil and gas filtration, liquid cartridge and bag filters, water filtration and increasing penetration in medical application such as gloves, medical packaging, surgical gowns, masks, drapes, and covers. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing child and infant population, coupled with an increased awareness for usage of baby diapers in the Asia Pacific regions, especially in China and India.

Request a Report Sample with Toc and figures: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12049

Some of the key players profiled in the Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market include Toray Industries Inc., Suominen Corporation, Pegas Nonwovens a.s., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Low and Bonar PLC, Kimberly-Clark Corporation , Johns Manville Corporation, Freudenberg Group, FITESA, First Quality Nonwovens Inc. , Berry Global, Inc., Avgol Nonwoven Industries, Asahi Kasei Corporation , Akitieselskabet Schouw & Co. Group and Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj.

Products Covered:

• Staples

• Spunbonded

• Meltblown

• Composite

Applications Covered:

• Medical

• Industrial

• Hygiene

• Geotextiles

• Furnishing

• Carpet

• Automotive

• Agriculture

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request for discount on This Report at: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12049

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Browse more detail information about this report visit at: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/analysis/SMRC/polypropylene-%28pp%29%C2%A0nonwoven-fabric-market