Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market : High Demand for r-PET Bottles for Food Grade to Reach a Value of ~ US$ 4.2 Bn by 2027

Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market: Key Highlights

The global recycled PET (r-PET) bottles market was valued at ~ US$ 2 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 8% from 2019 to 2027.

In terms of value, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 9% during the forecast period. China is a major producer of r-PET bottles in Asia Pacific.

Major Drivers of the Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market

The demand for recycled PET bottles has been increasing due to the implementation of stringent regulations on the usage of plastic products.

The recycled PET bottles market is also driven by the rise in the consumption of packaged drinking water across the globe. The demand for packaged drinking water has been increasing, owing to the rise in the inclination of people toward clean and safe drinking water.

High Demand for r-PET Bottles for Food Grade

In terms of grade, the food segment is expected to account for a prominent share of the global recycled PET bottles market during the forecast period. Recycled PET bottles are primarily used in the packaging of food and beverages. These comprise bottles for water, juice, and dairy products.

The non-food segment holds a low share of the global r-PET bottles market. Non-food grade recycled PET bottles include bottles that are used for the packaging of household cleaning liquids, dishwashing liquids, and cosmetics.

High Production Cost to Hamper Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market

The technology used for the production of recycled PET bottles is not yet well developed, as the price associated with the manufacturing of r-PET bottles is high. Furthermore, the separation of clear, colored, and mixed bottles is a tedious task. The contamination of the post-consumer waste bottles is also high.

Technical issues such as difficulty in separation of clear and colored bottles is hampering the recycled PET bottles market. The separation process is time consuming and requires a large labor force. The sorting and recycling of PET bottles does not provide the same quality as virgin PET bottles. These factors are expected to hamper the global recycled PET bottles market in the near future.

