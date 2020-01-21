Security & Surveillance Robots Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

The Market Research Report of Security & Surveillance Robots covers all the organizational profiles of the real players and brands. The report provides a detailed analysis of the full market opportunities to highlight future interest in the technology industry. This report is an important tool for organizations and individuals, providing industry chain structure, business processes, and recommendations for new tasks. The Security & Surveillance Robots report provides a world-class baseline assessment of the including possible innovations, key patterns, market drivers, challenges, institutionalization, governance, openings, future guidance, value chain, profiles and techniques industry.

Security robots are machines used for enforcing the security in complexes and compounds devoid of the requirement for human supervision. Further, security & surveillance robots can gather data for security purposes. These robots can collect data through various sensors including cameras, radars, infrared devices, as well as thermal sensors. The integration of automation competences as well as sensor technologies enable the use of these robots in various practical applications and enhance their functionality.

The “Global Security & Surveillance Robots Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the security & surveillance robots industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of security & surveillance robots market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, component, end-user, and geography.

The surge in adoption of unmanned systems by the military & defense sector is one of the key factor propelling the growth of security & surveillance robots market. Moreover, development of hybrid unmanned systems is anticipated to offer prospective opportunity to the growth of security & surveillance robots market. Also, advancements in sensor technology, and miniaturization of components can boost security & surveillance robots market growth over the forecast period

Leading Key Players:

1. BAE Systems PLC

2. Boeing

3. Boston Dynamics

4. Elbit Systems

5. General Dynamics

6. Kongsberg Gruppen

7. Leonardo S.p.A.

8. Lockheed Martin Corp.

9. Northrop Grumman Corp.

10. Thales SA

The global security & surveillance robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading security & surveillance robots market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global security & surveillance robots market is segmented on the basis of type, application, component, and end-user. Based on the type, the market is segmented into UAV, UGV, and UUV. On the basis of the application, the market is classified into rescue operations, surveillance, firefighting, explosive detection, and others. The market by component is fragmented into hardware, software, and services. Further, by end-user, the market is segmented into defense & military, residential, commercial, and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Security & Surveillance Robots market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America.

The security & surveillance robots market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting security & surveillance robots market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the security & surveillance robots market in these regions.

