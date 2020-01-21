Sunflower Oil market forecasted to surpass the value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by 22 2017 – 2025

Global “Sunflower Oil ” Market Research Study

According to the report, the growth of the "Sunflower Oil " market is primarily driven by an array of factors. The well-curated market research offers a detailed analysis of the leading companies operating in the global "Sunflower Oil " market wherein the production techniques, market share, revenue analysis, product pricing analysis, and revenue generation of each company is included.

The report evaluates the current state of the global "Sunflower Oil " market in terms of volume, consumption, value, production and more.

Based on the end-use, the market study provides insights on:

Market Segmentation

The global sunflower oil market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, distribution channel and region. The sunflower oil market is segmented on the basis of application such as food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The sunflower oil market in food segment is further segmented as bakery, confectionery and convenience food. In cosmetics sunflower is used as emollient as it contains high vitamin E content, it helps in softening dry skin. In pharmaceuticals sunflower oil is used as carrier for active ingredient in soft gelatin capsules and in production of salves and creams. Sunflower oil has longer shelf life which is an ideal condition for manufacturing cosmetic products and helps in protecting skin and has healing properties when applied to bruises on skin and other skin conditions. The sunflower oil market is segmented on the basis of end user can be segmented as industrial, food services and household. The sunflower oil market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket/hypermarket, retails stores and online stores. Hence, the global sunflower oil market is expected to have robust growth over the forecast period owing to increasing population and increasing demand for fried food products.

Global Sunflower Oil Market: Regional Outlook

The global sunflower oil market is geographically divided in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Globally Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe are expected to get highest growth in terms of production and consumption due to increasing population and rising demand for sunflower oil due to its health benefits. Countries such as China and India in Asia Pacific region produce and export sunflower oil majorly to North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Middle East. Industrial utilization coupled with household use of sunflower oil is strengthening the growth of the sunflower oil market in terms of revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Sunflower Oil Market: Growth Drivers

The sunflower oil market is driven by the factors such as utilization of the sunflower oil for frying food products such as bakery products, confectionery and for cooking food. There is increase in demand for the sunflower oil as it is good for heart, skin and keeps bad cholesterol under check which is also fuelling the sunflower oil market. Sunflower oil is also being used in manufacturing cosmetic products for protecting, moisturizing and recovery of skin from bruises and other skin problems. In pharmaceuticals sunflower oil is used in the production active ingredient carrier and production of creams and gel for fast absorbance, it is expected to increase the demand of the sunflower oil globally. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global sunflower oil market during the forecast period.

Global Sunflower Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global sunflower oil market includes Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Colorado Mills, CHS Inc., Oliyar Production Company, Delizio, Mcjerry sunfloweroil, PPB Group Berhad, ConAgra Foods, Inc, Marico and Rein Oil CC. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global sunflower oil market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global sunflower oil market till 2025.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

