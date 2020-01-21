Tea Tree Oil Market Report From 2018 to 2025 | Top Key Players- Main Camp, G.R. Davis, Maria River Plantation, Cassegrain Kalara, Jenbrook, LvHuan Technology, Coromandel Mountains, Fuyang Biotechnology, Oribi Oils, and Nandu Biology.

Tea Tree Oil Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Derived from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia, which is a small tree native to Queensland and New South Wales, Australia, Tea tree oil is not diluted when packed and distributed for commercial use. Some end users prefer to use the oil in diluted form, and hence these days, manufacturers focus on providing dilute tea tree oil. This diluted form is used in the cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, and the FMCG sector and fetches an increased demand as well. This rise in requirement from various sectors boosts the market growth.

Get Sample of the Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728119/sample

Further, the surge in demand for natural cosmetics and toiletries is another factor that drives the growth of the tea tree oil market in terms of value. The global tea tree oil market was valued at $38.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $59.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The global tea tree oil market is segmented based on application, end user, grade, and region. Based on application, the global tea tree market is further segmented into cosmetics & toiletries applications, therapeutic applications, and industrial applications. The cosmetic and toiletries application segment accounted for higher value share in 2017 due to its frequent usage as a prime ingredient in the production of cosmetic products.

North America and Europe are the dominant regions in the global tea tree oil market. Europe is the largest producer of various cosmetic products that require tea tree oil. Countries, such as Italy, France, and Germany exhibit dominant revenue share in Europe. Currently, the consumption of natural cosmetics is relatively minimum over other cosmetic products owing to skin friendly attributes and less side effects. Also, the growth in concerns pertaining to health of the skin and rise in influence of social media attention are the factors expected to boost the demand for natural cosmetic products. However, natural cosmetic consumption is anticipated to exhibit strong revenue growth during the forecast period. This eventually fosters the revenue generation of tea tree oil, which is one of the key ingredients of natural cosmetics.

The growth in demand for cost-effective cosmetic and skin care products in countries such as China and India also increases the revenue growth for overall cosmetic & toiletries market from last decade. Thus, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit faster growth in the near future. Asia-Pacific cosmetics & toiletries industry holds revenue opportunity of around US$120.0 billion. Moreover, the region has witnessed gradual rise in preference for natural and clean label cosmetic products due to rise in awareness for health benefits. Rise in per capita income and increased spending on cosmetic products are anticipated to foster the growth of the Asia-Pacific tea tree oil market during the forecast period.

Inquire for Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728119/buying

Top Key Players:

Main Camp, G.R. Davis, Maria River Plantation, Cassegrain Kalara, Jenbrook, LvHuan Technology, Coromandel Mountains, Fuyang Biotechnology, Oribi Oils, and Nandu Biology.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer