Trade Finance Market Global In-Depth Investigation and Analysis|BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC Group, JPMorgan Chase

Global Trade Finance Market (TFM) valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.21% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The technology development is the main factor in the growth of the Global Trade Finance Market (TFM). The technological advancement has reduced processing time by the digitalization of trade documentation like purchase orders, invoices, and bills of lading, and the risk management approaches like tracking the progress of transactions reduce the associated risk with the transactions process aiding to the growth of trade finance market. Trade finance includes both domestic and international trade. Trade finance includes issuing the letter of Credit (LC), lending, the export-credit services, and insurance services. However, uncertain economic conditions, legal certainty limitations, and political situation are hindering the growth of the Global Trade Finance Market (TFM).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

– Supply chain finance

– Export and agency finance

By Service Providers:

– Banks

– Trade Finance houses

– Others

By End Use:

– Exporters

– Importers

– Traders

– Others

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC Group, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, ICBC, China Exim Bank, Mizuho Financial Group, MUFG, Commerzbank, Bank of Communication, Credit Agricole, Standard Chartered, ANZ, Afreximbank, Export-Import Bank of India, AlAhli Bank, EBRD and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Trade Finance Market (TFM) in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

