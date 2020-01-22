Alitame Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2017 – 2027

Alitame is a specialized compound used as artificial sweetener, act 2000 times as sweet as sugar. It is mostly preferred as a replacement of added sugar from food and beverages. Alitame is used as zero calorie sweetener, with a low glycemic index. The major portion contains aspartic acid along with a protein called alanine. The compound of alitame used in food products tastes good with no aftertaste. Stability is high in the presence of heat compare to other sweeteners. Besides an additive, it has a wide application in the market includes pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, food and beverages industry. Sweetness through artificial sweetener is more intense compared to table sugar with low usage in quantity. Hence products for diabetic patients preferably have more application.

Alitame Market segmentation

Alitame market is segmented on the basis of product form, application, and regions. On the basis of the form alitame market is segmented as powdered, liquid and crystal. Among all , crystal form holds a major market share in developing countries and expected to be dominant over the forecasted period. The market is further segmented on the basis of industry application includes food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and other industrial segments. Among all of these, food and beverages segment holds major market shares and expected to remain dominant in the market. Food and beverages segment is further sub segmented as beverages, bakery, confectionary, nutritional products, dairy food products, packaged food products and others. Among all of these, beverages contributes to a major market share, followed by dairy and confectionery segments expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecasted period.

The alitane market is segmented on the basis of seven key seven key regions which includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa.Amogust regional markets North America represents the most competitive market due to increasing awareness of benefits with low calorie products, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan. North America is expected to register steady growth during the forecasted period. Low-calorie sweeteners used in confectionary, pharmaceuticals product and beverages in North American regions is expected to continue its dominance in the global market. While European regions involvement into beverages industry is expected to hold the major share for alitame market. In Asia Pacific, India and other developing countries are expected to register a significant contribution to the growth of Asia Pacific alitame market, creating opportunities for manufacturers in the near future. In Asia Pacific region China exports major share of global alitame production and is expected to continue the same during the forecasted period.

Alitame Market Drivers and Trends

Increasing number of health conscious consumers along with increasing number population suffering from diabetes, obesity and other lifestyle diseases drives demand for low-calorie sweetener and is expected to remain steady during the forecasted period. High-intensity sweetener required in a very low amount is expected to drive alitame market during the forecasted period. Alitame is not enriched with phenylalanine hence, safe for phenylketonuria consumption leads to market share growth in this sector. Two times more stability of alitame in harsh conditions like acidity and increased temperature is expected to register to capture market share over aspartame. North America market is continuously growing with technology advancement. Awareness through promotional campaign on low calorie products organized by pharmaceutical and personal care industry, is expected to register emerging trend in alitame market. Consumer preference for diet food and beverages is expected to fuel market demand for alitame in global markets.

Alitame Market Key players

Some of the key players in alitame market includes Pfizer Ltd., Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd., Xian Kono Chem Co., Ltd., A.B Enterprises Ltd., and others. Among all of these Pfizer Ltd., holds major share and expected to register a steady growth over the forecasted period. Other key players in alitame market are focused on high R&D to develop high quality of products with a more application scope.

