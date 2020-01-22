Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2017 – 2027

Global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market: Overview

Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) is considered as antioxidant as it has a property of preventing rancidification of food which creates obnoxious odors.as it is a waxy solid it is used as a food additive with E-number E320. Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) is primarily used as preservative in food, animal feed, wax food packaging, cosmetic, petroleum products, and rubber. It also has medicinal properties hence commonly used in medicines such as lovastatin, isotretinoin, and simvastatin. Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) acts as a free radical scavengers, with its conjugated aromatic rings it stabilizes the free radicals which prevents the further free radical reactions. As butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) is an anti-oxidant it appears in many products such as potato chips, lard, butter, cereal, instant mashed potatoes, beer, preserved meat, dry beverages, dessert mixes and baked goods.

Global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market: Market dynamics

The growth of global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market is driven by food and beverage industry, as it is mainly used in protection of food products. As butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) remains stable in high temperatures the food industry experts recommend the usage of butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) in food and beverage products. Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) is also widely used in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries as it closely related to synthetic antioxidants which is used in lipsticks and moisturizers. The key factors restraining the global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market as there is debate whether butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) is human carcinogen or not the national Toxicology Program classified butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) as “reasonably anticipated to be human carcinogen however the international cancer agency stated it as a possible human carcinogen and is listed as a carcinogen under California’s proposition 65. It is also proved to be allergic if used in large doses which affects kidney and liver functions. The FDA regulations limits the use of butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) in commercial food products to 0.02% in fat and oil based products.

Global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market: Segment Overview

Food & beverage industry has a higher rate of consumption of butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) as a preservative followed by cosmetic and pharmaceutical company as an antioxidant.it is mainly manufactured in solid crystal form.

Global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market: Regional overview

Based on the geographies, the global butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market is fragmented into seven key region- Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan. Among the regions mentioned above, in North-America the use of butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) is unrestricted and has also categorized butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) as high human health priority, however few parts of North America requires warning labels on the products that contain butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA).the use of butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) in Eastern and Western Europe is prohibited as fragrance ingredient in cosmetic, although Western Europe and North America are the only regions where butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) is used in beverages. Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle-East & Africa consume lower level of v compared to the other regions. Overall the growth of butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) has a negative growth over the forecasted period, owning to the increase in ban and restrictions on the use of the butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) as preservative due to its adverse effect on human health.

Global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market: market players

Some of the market players identified in the global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market includes:

Clean Science

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Abcam plc.

Crystal Quinone Pvt. Ltd.

Finoric LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

V. Enterprises

