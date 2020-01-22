Coconut Snacks Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2017 – 2025

Transparency Market Research in its latest research report states that the global market size of Coconut Snacks market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

The global coconut snacks market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region. Based on product type, the global coconut snacks market is fragmented as coconut snack bars, coconut chips, and others, wherein coconut chips segment contribute for relatively high-value share, whereas, coconut snack bars segment is expected to have a substantial growth rate in the coconut snacks market, owing to increasing snack bar among consumers across the globe. Based on application, the global coconut snacks market segmented as office snacks, entertainment and leisure, and others. Among which, entertainment and leisure segment is expected to contribute for major revenue share and expected to expand at a significant CAGR in the global coconut snacks market over the forecast period, attributed to increasing demand for snacks parallel with increasing entertainment industry. Office snacks segment is followed by entertainment and leisure segment in the global coconut snacks market, attributed to the high demand for healthy snacks by consumers. Based on distribution channel, the global coconut snacks market segmented as convenient stores, hypermarkets/supermarket, e-Commerce, and individual stores. Among which, hypermarkets/supermarket segment is expected to contribute for major revenue share whereas, e-Commerce segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in the global coconut snacks market, attributed to increasing adoption of e-Commerce among consumers and increasing investments by coconut snacks market players in e-Commerce to enhance their distribution channel across the globe.

Geographically, the global coconut snacks market can be divided into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America accounts for the significant revenue share in the global coconut snacks market, owing to high health consciousness among consumers across the region. Europe is followed by North America in the global coconut snacks market with significant value share. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively high growth rate in the coconut snacks market, attributed rapidly growing population, increasing demand for healthy snacks by consumers across the region. The Middle East and Africa is expected contribute for relatively low revenue share in global coconut snacks market whereas, the region is expected to register substantial CAGR over the forecast period. Overall, the outlook for the global coconut snacks market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

The global coconut snacks market growth is driven by increasing demand for healthy snacks, the predominance of lifestyle diseases, and natural products. Macroeconomic factors such as increasing per capita income, changing lifestyle, growing economy, and rapid rate of urbanization driving the global coconut snacks market. Moreover, growing snacks market also fueling the global coconut snacks market growth. Some of the factors trending the global coconut snacks market include coconut snacks without gluten, dairy and preservatives, the collaboration of domestic and global coconut snacks market players, and high investment in the food industry. The company operates in the coconut snacks market have a significantly high opportunity in Asia-Pacific attributed to the significantly growing economy and population across the regions.

Few players in the global coconut snacks market include Sun Tropics, Inc., Bare Fruit, LLC, The Coconut Company, Blue Diamond Growers, Inc., Welch Foods Inc., Nature Valley, Kellogg Company, Pepperidge Farm, Renuka Holdings PLC, Eco Biscuits, Mondelez International, Creative Snacks Co., and Dangfoods.

