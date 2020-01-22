GaN Substrate Market To 2027 New Market Research Report Announced; Global Industry Analysis

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global GaN substrate market. In terms of revenue, the global GaN substrate market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights in its report on the global GaN substrate market.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a type of wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductor, with high potential to boost the semiconductor industry, which is predominantly silicon-based. GaN substrate promises to dramatically enhance the performance, efficiency, and ubiquity of sophisticated power management and control functions. If low-cost bulk GaN substrate is not available, GaN can be grown on various other substrates such as sapphire, silicon carbide (SiC), or silicon (Si).

For better cost economics, GaN devices are fabricated on large-diameter silicon substrates in the existing silicon CMOS (complementary of the commodore semiconductor group or metal oxide semiconductor) fabs. GaN devices are gaining popularity owing to the various advantages that they offer. These include high breakdown strength, high switching speed, high thermal conductivity, and low on-resistance. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the global gallium nitride substrate market during the forecast period.

GaN substrates have evolved significantly since their introduction in the last few years ago. The growing use of GaN technology devices for high-frequency, high-voltage, and high-temperature applications is expected to drive the global GaN substrate market during the forecast period.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74034

The global GaN substrate market is witnessing significant advancements and innovations. Due to this, the market is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of white-light LEDs is another factor boosting the global GaN substrate market. GaN substrates are increasingly being used to make innovative white-light LEDs, in addition to power devices, that exceed the performance of current devices, as they offer improved electric characteristics. Furthermore, rapid advancements in GaN technology have led to the development of efficient GaN substrates with low defect density and free macro defect density. Hence, they can be increasingly used for realizing white-light LEDs. Thus, the increasing adoption of white-light LEDs is anticipated to propel the growth of the global gallium nitride substrate market during the forecast period.

Global GaN Substrate Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific accounted for a key share of the global GaN substrate market in 2018. The region is expected to continue to dominate the global market between 2019 and 2027, owing to rising popularity of GaN devices for use in various applications among several end-use industries in the region. China constituted a significant share of the market in Asia Pacific in 2018. The country witnesses high investments in R&D activities, aimed to innovate new technologies. Also, the region is home to prominent GaN technology companies that are engaged in the research and development of innovative GaN solutions and their introduction in the marketplace.

North America has emerged as the second-largest market for gallium nitride substrates across the world. The region is anticipated to hold a considerable share of the global GaN substrate market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of GaN substrates for use in various applications such as white-light LEDs, and increase in the adoption of electric vehicles. GaN-based devices and GaN substrates can be employed in several applications in the automotive sector, such as LiDAR, 48 V – 12 V power distribution, and high-intensity headlights. Thus, the region presents significant opportunities for the GaN substrate market.

Request to access Market Data GaN Substrate Market

Europe is anticipated to be a lucrative market for GaN substrates throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing popularity of GaN devices and their rising use in the automotive industry in countries of Western Europe and Central Europe. The lucrativeness of the market in Europe is anticipated to increase in the next few years, owing to rapid industrialization in the region. Furthermore, key players are engaged in carrying out technological advancements in GaN technology, in order to overcome the challenges associated with devices based on this technology.

Key players operating in the global gallium nitride substrate market are displaying synergies through close cooperation and collaboration in the areas of sales, marketing, and technological advancements. GaN substrate providers are also expanding by forming strategic alliances with peers as well as various research institutions in order to establish themselves as distinguished players in the global GaN substrate market.

Global GaN Substrate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global GaN substrate market are Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Sumitomo Electric Industries, SCIOCS, Kyocera Corp, PAM XIAMEN, Toshiba Corporation, Soitech, and GaN Systems Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer