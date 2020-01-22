Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.92% to achieve USD 201.03 Million by the year 2025., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The oil mined from agarwood is used in perfumes, soaps, incense sticks, cosmetics, and various modern and traditional medicines. Therefore, the increasing industrial product of agarwood essential oil is powering the evolution of the market. Though, the wide supply-demand divergence of agarwood essential oil is the main factor obstructing the development of the global agarwood essential oil market. The personal care segment is projected to be major, reaching a significant CAGR to attain USD 103.30 million by the end of the year 2025. The development of the personal care application segment can be recognized as the increasing demand for agarwood oil across the globe as a key ingredient in fragrant soaps and perfumes. Though, the aromatherapy segment is estimated to be rapidly- rising during the forecast period.

The worldwide Agarwood Essential Oil market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Agarwood Essential Oil market include:

The major companies functioning in the Agarwood Essential Oil Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. Maruti Natural Fragrances (India), MJI Group (India), Treedom Oud (Thailand), K.A.B. Industries (India), Assam Aromas (India), and Janvi Herbs (India), Amarnath Exports (India), Shiv Sales Corporation (India), Eden Botanicals (US), Hoang.Giang Agarwood Company (Vietnam) are some of the major players in the Agarwood Essential Oil Market. The projected onlookers in the Agarwood Essential Oil Market are Agarwood essential oil manufacturers, wholesalers, Traders, and distributors, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, and industrial bodies.

Major segments covered in the Agarwood Essential Oil Market report include:

Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market has segmented into different segments. It has been divided by category, by application and by region. Based on category the market has been segmented into Conventional and Organic. Based on application the market has been segmented into Personal Care, Aromatherapy, Pharmaceuticals and Air Care.)

