Global Aluminum Oxide Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2030

The Global Aluminum Oxide Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.68% to reach around USD 70,511.7 Million by the end of the year 2030, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The increasing application of aluminum oxide in the production of dental cement and the industrial manufacturing processes is likely to the key factor driving the growth of the global market. Likewise, the rising acceptance of aluminum oxide in the production of porous ceramics is also projected to increase the growth of the market. The use of high purity aluminum oxide in ceramic materials due to its high thermal conductivity is ensuring stable revenue source to the market growth. By structural form, the powder segment accounted for the largest share of 39% by value in 2018 owing to its cost-effectiveness and superior properties as compared to others, even in extreme conditions. The powder form of aluminum oxide is used in the preparation of bonded and pressed sputtering targets along with its application in physical vapor deposition (PVD) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD) processes. This form finds major application in the water treatment process and oxygen generation and purification systems. Owing to these factors, the powder segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.67% by the end of 2030.

Major players operating in the Aluminum Oxide market include:

The proposed spectators in the Global Aluminum Oxide Market are Suppliers and traders, Aluminum manufacturers, Consulting in aluminum oxide experts, Government, associations, and industrial bodies, Investors and trade experts. Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd, Sasol Limited, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Washington Mills, Illinois Valley Minerals, Cabot Corporation, Rusal, Almatis GmbH, L.L.C, Choice Organochem Llp, and American Elements are some of the prominent players in the global aluminum oxide market.

Major segments covered in the Aluminum Oxide Market report include:

Global Aluminum Oxide Market has been divided by Structural Form, by end-use, by purity and by region. Based on structural form the market has been divided into Nanoparticles, Powder, Pellets, Tablets and Sputtering Targets. Based on end use, the Global Aluminum Oxide Market has been divided into Medical, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Manufacturing, Electronics (this segment is accounted for the largest share of 53.5% by value and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.76% during the forecast period) and Others. Based on purity the global Aluminum Oxide Market split into different percentages like 2N (99%), 3N (99.9%), 4N (99.99%) (accounted for the largest share of 47.9% by value), 5N (99.999%), and 6N (99.9999%).

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1 Global Aluminum Oxide Market, By Structural Form

1.1.2 Global Aluminum Oxide Market, By Purity

1.1.3 Global Aluminum Oxide Market, By End-Use

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Demand in the Production of Dental Cements as well as Industrial Manufacturing Processes

5.2.2 Increasing Use of Aluminum Oxide in the Production of Porous Ceramics

5.2.3 Growing Demand for High-Purity Alumina in the Electrical and Electronics Industry

5.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Risks Associated with Long-Term Exposure to Aluminum Oxide

5.3.2 Restraint Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Increasing Use as a Biomaterial in Medical Transplant Surgeries

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Fluctuations in Aluminum Oxide Prices with Depleting Reserves of Bauxite Ore

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.1.2 Aluminum Oxide Producers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 End Users

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers



Why purchase this report

