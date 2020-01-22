Global Electric Toothbrush Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

To Reach USD 5,852.2 Million by 2024, The Global Electric Toothbrush Market is Predicted to List a CAGR of 7.46% ., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

An electric toothbrush dithers or rotates the bristles with the help of a motor. This is the automatic electronic version of the toothbrush which is more suitable than a manual toothbrush in respect to timer and pressor sensors boost correct dental cleaning. These qualities of electric toothbrushes are very much attractive and gradually gaining popularity globally. widespread awareness regarding oral hygiene, especially in developed nations, is a prominent determinant for the growth of the global electric toothbrush market.

Major Players

The Procter & Gamble Company (US), Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), Foreo AB (Sweden), Smilex (US), Kolibree SAS (France), Conair Corporation (US), Lion Corporation (Japan) and Wellness Oral Care (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Pursonic, LLC (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) are some of the major players in Global Electric Toothbrush Market.

Major segments covered in the Electric Toothbrush Market report include:

Global Electric Toothbrush Market has been segmented on varies base, by Product Type, by End User, by Region. Based on type it is divided into 2 parts, Rechargeable (expected to be larger, registering a substantial CAGR to reach USD 4,526.8 million by the end of 2024.) and battery. Based on End used the market is subdivided into Adults and children.

