Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2025

The global Electric vehicle charging station market is predicted to record a CAGR of 41.79% during the forecast period., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The global electric vehicle charging station market is promptly growing due to the increase in demand for electric vehicles and strategic initiatives by major players for the development of EV charging infrastructure. However, the growth of the market may be hampered by the demand for CNG and LPG vehicles. The global electric vehicle charging station market is estimated to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period. In the year 2018, the global electric vehicle charging stations market was led by Asia-Pacific followed by Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific controls the global market, owing to the effective initiatives taken by the governments of countries, such as China, Japan, India, and Singapore. The countries in the region primarily concentrate on investing money and time in creating the charging infrastructure and increasing the alliances between the vehicle OEMs and technology suppliers in the aftermarket, will further enhance the market growth.

Major players operating in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market include:

Tesla, Schneider Electric, Eaton, EVgo Services LLC, ChargePoint, Inc., and Webasto Group., Siemens, The New Motion B.V., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., ABB, are some of the major players in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market.

Major segments covered in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market report include:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market is fragmented into different segments. It is segmented into parts segments like Charging station, connector type, Installation type and vehicle type. Based on charging station the market is segmented into AC Charging Station, DC Charging Station, and Inductive Charging Station. Based on Connector type the market is segmented into Chademo, Combined Charging System, and Others. Based on installation type the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. Based on vehicle type the market has been segmented into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

