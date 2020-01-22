Global Metal Casting Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

The global Metal Casting Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Metal Casting market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Global%20Metal%20Casting%20Market-MRF93

Growth Factors and Restraints

The ever-increasing use of aluminum in automobiles on account of surge in the demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles to reduce carbon emissions is anticipated to give a boost to the global market growth. Furthermore, the expanding production and sale of automobiles, coupled with the growth of the automotive industry, is expected to fuel the demand for different metals, particularly aluminum, which is expected to propel the growth of the global metal casting market during the review period. Concerning the growth in housing and non-residential production activities, the demand for metals such as steel and aluminum are likely to expand in the construction industry. Steel is mostly used due to its strength, versatility, and strength in products such as stiff frame, roofing, purlins, ceilings, armor, heating & cooling equipment, shelving, stairs for buildings, and rebar, plates, railway tracks, and underground pipelines. Aluminum, on the other hand, finds application in windows, roofing, cladding, curtain walling & structural glazing, prefabricated buildings, shop fittings, and partitions.

The worldwide Metal Casting market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Metal Casting market include:

The proposed spectators in the Global metal casting market are Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Metal casting products manufacturers, Investors and trade experts, Suppliers and traders of metal cast products, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, Consulting in chemical experts, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global metal casting market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global metal casting market are companies like Ahresty Wilmington Corporation (US), Endurance Technologies Limited (India), Georg Fischer Ltd (Switzerland), Ryobi Limited (Japan), Dynacast (US), Reliance Foundry Co. Ltd (Canada), GIBBS (US), Alcast Technologies (Canada), FORCEBEYOND (US) and Precision Castparts Corp (US).

Major segments covered in the Metal Casting Market report include:

The global metal casting has been segmented based on process, material type and end-use production. Based by material type, the global marketplace has been grouped into six sectors- cast iron, aluminum, stainless steel, zinc, magnesium, and others. Among these, the cast iron sector was the most commonly used material for metal casting, bookkeeping for a share of over 60% of the market in 2018. Cast iron is majorly used in transportation and industrial machines & equipment. The high demand for the metal is mainly due to its superior properties such as hardness, elasticity, tensile strength, malleability, flexibility and fatigue intensity. By end-use industry, the global metal casting market has been grouped into automotive & transportation, building & construction, mining, equipment & machine, consumer goods, and others. The automotive & transportation segment is further than segmented into gearbox, wheels, engine blocks, cylinder head, exhaust manifold, seat frame, and others. The automotive & transportation segment accounted for the largest market share of 44.15% in 2018 and expected to reach a market value of around and above USD 160 billion by the end of year 2024. The growing demand for metal cast elements in the automotive industry is to be expected to benefit the growth of the segment during the said period

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Global%20Metal%20Casting%20Market-MRF93

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1 Global Metal Casting Market, by Material Type

1.1.2 Global Metal Casting Market, by Process

1.1.3 Global Metal Casting Market, by End-Use Industry

1.1.4 Global Metal Casting Market, by Region

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

3.6 List of Assumptions

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Aluminum in the Automotive Industry

5.2.2 Growth of the Major End-Use Industries

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Increasing Preference for Alternative Processes

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Growing Preference for Electric Vehicles

5.4.2 Increasing Adoption of Electric Buses to Transform Public Transport

5.4.3 Increasing FDI in the Electrical and Electronics Industry in Emerging Economies

5.5 Trends

5.5.1 3D Printing Technique is Gaining Traction in the Traditional Metal Casting Process

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.1.2 Metal Cast Products Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 End-Use Industry

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Intensity of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3 Pricing Analysis, 2017-2024 (USD/TON)

7 Global Metal Casting Market, by Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cast Iron

7.3 Aluminum

7.4 Stainless Steel

7.5 Zinc

7.6 Magnesium

7.7 Others

8 Global Metal Casting Market, by Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sand Casting

8.3 Die Casting

8.4 Shell Mold Casting

8.5 Gravity Casting

8.6 Vacuum Casting

8.7 Others

9 Global Metal Casting Market, by End-use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive & Transportation

9.2.1 Gearbox

9.2.2 Wheels

9.2.3 Engine Blocks

9.2.4 Cylinder Head

9.2.5 Exhaust Manifold

9.2.6 Seat Frame

9.2.7 Rest of Automotive & Transportation (Others)

9.3 Building & Construction

9.4 Mining

9.5 Equipment & Machine

9.6 Consumer Goods

9.7 Others



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer