Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Is Booming Worldwide||Dunham’s Athleisure Corporation (US), Chih Tong Helmet Co.

Global Motorcycle Apparel Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.11% to reach USD 12,303.4 Million by the year 2024., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The growth in sales of two-wheelers across the globe, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region is predictable to certainly stimulate global market progress, though the high pricing of motorbike wear is obstructing the progress of the market. The development of the global market towards the occurrence of rigorous government protocols concerning the usage of protecting wear when riding motorbikes.

The worldwide Motorcycle Apparel market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Motorcycle Apparel market include:

The proposed spectators in the global motorcycle apparel market are Apparel industry, Governments, associations, and industrial bodies, the Automotive industry, Motorcycle wear manufacturers, suppliers, Motorcycle apparel manufacturers, investors, trade experts, wholesalers, traders and distributors. The projected onlookers in the global motorcycle apparel market are companies like Dunham’s Athleisure Corporation (US), Chih Tong Helmet Co., Zhuhai Safety Helmets MFG Co., Ltd. (China), Foshan Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Co., Ltd. (China), KLIM Industries Inc. (US), KIDO Sports Co. LTD (KIDO Sports) (South Korea), Soaring Helmet Corporation (Vega Helmets) (US), Hanil Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Lanxi Yema Motorcycle Fittings Co., LTD. (China), Ltd. (Zhitong Enterprise) (China) and HJC Inc. (South Korea).

Major segments covered in the Motorcycle Apparel Market report include:

The global motorcycle apparel market has been segmented by product type which includes shoes, helmets, gloves, knee pads, jackets, pants, base coats, others, etc.), then by End user and is given by on-road motorbike wear and off-road motorbike wear, by distribution channel and that includes non-store and store built and by region it is divided into the globe by Europe, North America, Rest of World and the Asia Pacific region. Under the helmets section, the CAGR is probable to reach USD 3,993.9 Million by the end of year 2024 and is believed to be the highest recording considerable progress overall. The gloves sector is expected to be the most progressing during the forecast period than others. The chief meaning of a helmet is generally to guard the rider’s and the pillion’s head during an accident, in case. Therefore, the mounting peak of road-hitting chances has caused an increase in the mandate of helmets. Also, for protection procedures helmets are made compulsory in many states which is chiefly pouring the progress into this market as well the sector.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market, by Product Type

1.1.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market, by End Use

1.1.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market, by Region

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.2.2 Increasing Sales of Two-Wheelers in Emerging Economies

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 High Cost of Apparel

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Product Development

4.4.2 Innovative Marketing Strategies

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Lack of Awareness about Safety

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Rivalry

6 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market, by Product Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market, by Product Type, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

6.2 Helmets

6.2.1 Helmets: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2013-2024

6.3 Jackets

6.3.1 Jackets: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2013-2024

6.4 Gloves

6.4.1 Gloves: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2013-2024

6.5 Shoes

6.5.1 Shoes: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2013-2024

6.6 Pants

6.6.1 Pants: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2013-2024

6.7 Base Layers

6.7.1 Base Layers: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2013-2024

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Others: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2013-2024



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

