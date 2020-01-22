High-end PET Bottles Market Industry Shares Report Analysis 2016 – 2024

The global High-end PET Bottles market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the High-end PET Bottles market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global High-end PET Bottles market.

Segmentation analysis of High-end PET Bottles Market

Market Segmentation:

High-end PET bottles are classified into different categories based on packaging type, process, technology type, and end use type. On the basis of packaging type, the high-end PET bottles are segmented into rigid packaging and flexible packaging. On the basis of process, high-end PET bottles are segmented into blow-molded and thermoformed. On the basis of technology, high-end PET bottles are segmented into hot fill, cold fill, aseptic fill, and others. Other technology includes counter-pressure, low vacuum gravity, high vacuum gravity, and positive pressure. On the basis of end use, high-end PET bottles are segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care products, household products, and others. Other end-use includes industrial products, consumer durables, etc.

High-end PET Bottles Market- Market Dynamics:

Earlier, the beverage industry stayed away from plastic bottles. Beer and wine manufacturers especially did not favor plastic bottles in the past primarily due to safety concerns. However, today, advancement in technology has made it possible to use high-end PET bottles which extend the shelf-life of a product. This has caused a hike in demand for high-end PET bottles. One of the other factors which is driving the high-end PET bottles market is higher acceptance of flexible jam and sauce bottles. Other than that, higher sustainability, low damage and easy shipping have made high-end PET bottles a preferred choice. Moreover, in pharmaceuticals, there are various medicines which need high density bottles. High-end PET bottles play a vital role in that market. On the other hand, there are some restraining factors as well which are affecting the high-end PET bottles market in a negative way. These bottles undergo slow degradation and can prove to be harmful when consumed by animals. They cause blockage and use oil which is already a scarce natural resource. Future opportunities for high-end PET bottles have been observed by using brand identity and brand’s presence.

High-end PET Bottles Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the high-end PET bottles market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of global high-end PET bottles market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the high-end pet bottles market due to rise in consumption of food and beverages. The demand in the High-end PET bottles market is expected to witness an above average growth in North America due to the higher adoption of high-end PET bottles in beer and wine industries.

High-end PET Bottles Market- Major Players:

Some of the key players of the global high-end PET bottles market are Amcor Limited, Westrock, Wipak, Mondi Group, PET Power, Resilux NV, Rexam PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Gerresheimer AG, and Klöckner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG. The other notable players in the market are Graham Packaging, GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. z o.o., Berry Plastic Group Inc., Alpha Packaging, Constar International, Dunmore, and Huhtamaki Group.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

The market report on the High-end PET Bottles market addresses some important questions such as:

Why are several market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted my market players to improve their foothold in the market? In terms of consumption, which product is expected to attain maximum sales? How has the regulatory landscape influenced the High-end PET Bottles market growth? Which end-use industry is expected to drive the growth of the High-end PET Bottles market?

Crucial data enclosed in the High-end PET Bottles Market report:

Key raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, manufacturers in the High-end PET Bottles market

Observable trends, opportunities for new market players, and challenges faced by regional players

Revenue analysis of the leading companies operating in the High-end PET Bottles market

Most preferred sales channels adopted by market players

Expected pipeline projects and research & development activities

