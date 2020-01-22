IT-as-a-Service Market to Witness Stunning Growth | BMC Software, IBM, Red Hat, Accenture

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global IT-as-a-Service Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. IT-as-a-Service Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Definition:

IT as a Service (ITaaS) is a technology delivery method where the IT service provider delivers IT service to a business. The service has a deep industry focus to fully enable industry-specific use cases. Nowadays, companies have been using the ITaaS model to increase the usage of virtualization as it is not limited to cloud computing technology such as PaaS, SaaS and IaaS. Various advantage associated with ITaaS model which includes the standardization and simplification of product and services delivered by IT , increased IT efficiency and improved financial transparency, reduced cost of consumption which leads to an increase in business agility and flexibility at the same time.

Major Players in This Report Include,

BMC Software (United States),HPE (United States),IBM (United States),Red Hat (United States),VMware (United States),Accenture (Ireland),Adaptive Computing (United States),Cognizant (United States)

Market Trend

Rise in Demand From Public Sector

The Emergence of Software Defined Technology

Increase in Automation of It Services

Growing Adoption of Customized and Modular ITaaS

Market Drivers

Accelerated Adoption of IT As A Service Among Large and Small Enterprise

Low-Cost Infrastructure

Market Challenges

Connectivity Failure and Data Security Issues

Issues Related Data Security and Privacy Concern

Lack of Skilled Personnel

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global IT-as-a-Service Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global IT-as-a-Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Technical Infrastructure and Architecture, IT Management Framework, Service Management), Application (BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy and utilities)

The regional analysis of Global IT-as-a-Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

