Litho label Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2016 – 2024

The global Litho label market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Litho label market.

Segmentation analysis of Litho label Market

Market Segmentation:

The global litho label market can be segmented on the basis of label type, color type, application type, adhesive type and end use. On the basis of label type, the global litho label market can be segmented into full label and spot label. On the basis of color type, the global litho label market can be segmented into CMYK color matches and PMS color matches. On the basis of application type, the global litho label market can be segmented into packaging solution and display solution. On the basis of adhesive type, the global litho label market can be segmented into resin adhesives, dextrin adhesives and hybrid glues. On the basis of end use, the global litho label market can be segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, home care, logistics & transportation, retail stores and others.

Litho label market – Market Dynamics:

One of the important factors contributing towards the growth of the global litho label market is the rampant evolution in the retail sector in terms of hypermarket/supermarket and independent stores. The earlier mentioned display solution is considered as a modern retail packaging solution and is expected to develop along with the progression of hypermarket and supermarket. Manufacturer and retailers are gaining huge traction towards litho label due to its effectively visibility because of its high end graphics which increase the brand value of the product which essentially drive the growth of the global litho label market. Adding to this, the growth of cross border trade along with the increasing high net worth individual (HNI’s) is expected to drive the growth of logistics and transportation, which considered as a high contributing factor towards the growth of the global litho label market. Moreover, another factor towards the growth of litho label market is the increasing small campaign, wherein litho label is cost effective as compared to other types of labelling solution However, the restraining factor towards the growth of the global litho label market is the adoption of direct color printing, wherein high impact color printing is directly produced on corrugated packaging which reduce the cost at a high difference. Another factor that obstructs the growth of the global litho label market is the size limitation, as the printing parameter approaches 58 X 80 range, multiple label need to be produced which make the process more time consuming and laborious. Furthermore, if the litho label does not apply properly, it can bubble over the surface and does not lay flat, which is expected to be another hindering aspect towards the growth of the global litho label market.

Litho label market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global litho label market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global litho label market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, North America is expected to be the largest litho label market due to the increasing consumption of personal care products and packaged foods in the global litho label market. Apart from this, the extensive development of the retail sector in the emerging economies such as India & China, in terms of supermarket/hypermarket is expected to further improve the sales of the global litho label market, which essential towards the increase of the BPS of Asia Pacific region by the end of the forecast period of 2016-2024.

Litho label market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the global litho label market are Pharmaceutic Litho & Label Company, Label and Litho Ltd., Edwards Label, Inc, Belllitho, Inc., SA Litho, Superior Lithographics, Inc., CPS Group LTD., Monarch Litho, Inc., CASE PAPER COMPANY, INC. and Fascia Graphics Ltd

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

