Low Voltage Motors Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017 to 2022

The study on the global Low Voltage Motors Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the Low Voltage Motors Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Low Voltage Motors Market during the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

The market study reveals that the Low Voltage Motors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Low Voltage Motors Market in the assessment period. It also studies the vital dynamics of the Low Voltage Motors Market, in turn generating worthwhile opportunities for key players who are interested in manufacturing in the Low Voltage Motors Market.

Low Voltage Motors Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Low Voltage Motors Market into various segments to offer a clear understanding of the Low Voltage Motors Market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more. The regional insights entail predictions of Low Voltage Motors Market encompassing current as well as forthcoming values estimates and analysis on the upcoming region wise demand trends and price indexes.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Low Voltage Motors Market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Low Voltage Motors Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Low Voltage Motors Market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Low Voltage Motors Market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Low Voltage Motors Market

Important queries related to the Low Voltage Motors Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Low Voltage Motors Market?

What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Low Voltage Motors Market during the forecast period 2017 to 2022?

Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1?

How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Low Voltage Motors ?

Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2?

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, ABB, a leading player in low voltage motors market won a contract to supply a comprehensive power and propulsion package for the construction of China’s first home-built cruise ship. The 323-meter vessel will feature ABB’s Azipod® steerable propulsion systems and due for delivery in 2023.

In March 2019, Siemens AG and State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC) signed a strategic partnership agreement to expand their cooperation in power generation in addition to previously agreed technology collaboration between the company and China’ s United Heavy-duty Gas Turbine Company (UGTC).

WEG introduced a new line of motors in March 2019, specifically designed for mining and cement industries which require reliable and tough machinery. According to company, the ‘M Mining’ motors incorporate a brand new system of brushes and slip rings along with special features, enabling them to work under severe and harsh area applications.

Other leading players participating in the low voltage motors market include TECO E&M, Shangdong Huali, Hyosung Corporation, GE, Regal Beloit, Hyundai Heavy Industries, TOSHIBA, Nidec Corporation, Leroy Somer, LEZ Ruselprom, and Fuji Electrics.

Additional Insights

IE4 Premium Motors to Gain Speedy Momentum in Low Voltage Motors Market

Although IE2 efficiency class motors continue to lead the low voltage motors market, IE4 premium motors are likely to gain robust adoption, owing to their high efficiency. These class of motors are marketed as “Supreme Premium Efficiency” motors to industrial machinery market. IE4 motors offer number of advantages to end-use industries including lower operating temperatures, longer service life, and high energy savings which help reduce greenhouse gas of CO2 emissions.

F&B manufacturing sector is estimated to emerge as fastest growing segment, registering the highest CAGR in low voltage motors market during 2017-2022 period. Further, commercial HVAC and other sectors will continue to complement the growth of low voltage motors market, with both representing a significantly high revenue share.

Research Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on low voltage motors market is a result of a thorough and extensive research methodology. The actionable and detailed insights into global low voltage motors market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to low voltage motors market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and complete forecast of global low voltage motors market for the period between 2017 and 2022.

