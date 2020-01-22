Motor Soft Starter Market To 2027 Players Resort To Product Innovation To Gain Competitive Advantage

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global motor soft starter market. In terms of revenue, the global motor soft starter market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global motor soft starter market.

A motor soft starter is a device that starts a motor at low power supply. This reduces potentially damaging electric and mechanical shocks that can be caused to the system. Motor soft starters are used with AC electric motors to reduce the load and torque for a power train, temporarily. This is performed to reduce the mechanical stress and increase the durability of the motor. The two basic components of a motor soft starter are power switches, such as SCRs, which need to be phase–controlled; and a control unit with PID controllers or microcontrollers or any other logic that controls the application of gate voltage to the SCR. The application motor soft starters include pumps, compressors, conveyor belts, fans, elevators and escalators, crushers and mills, and others (mixers, stirrers).

Global Motor Soft Starter Market: Dynamics

The global motor soft starter market is witnessing significant growth, owing to the increased demand for next-generation, fuel-efficient motor soft starters. Moreover, industrial organizations and manufacturers across the globe are increasingly investing in the protection of expensive assets, such as electric equipment and machinery, from damage. Since soft starters play a crucial role in protecting electric systems from high inrush currents and mechanical systems from high instantaneous torque, manufacturers prefer soft starters for the improvement of the safety of electric systems.

Global Motor Soft Starter Market: Prominent Regions

North America is the dominant region of the global motor soft starter market. This growth can be attributed to high investments in industrial automation in North America, and large number of manufacturers operating in the region. Moreover, the improved environment for investments in infrastructure development is expected to drive the demand for fluid pumps in the near future. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for motor soft starters required for pumps in the next few years. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of manufacturers of motor soft starters is likely to boost the motor soft starter market in North America in the near future.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rising investments in the motor soft starter market in the region. Moreover, the demand for pumps is expected to increase from developing nations with large mining industries in the next few years. Additionally, increasing investments for access to water supply and sanitation, and growth of the process manufacturing industry, are expected to drive the demand for pumps in developing countries in the next few years. This, in turn, is expected to boost the global motor soft starter market during the forecast period.

Global Motor Soft Starter Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global motor soft starter market are ABB Ltd, Crompton Greaves Ltd. (EMOTRON TSA), Danfoss A/S, Eaton Corporation, Motortronics UK Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corporation Pty Ltd, and Weg SA.

