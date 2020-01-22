Organic Coconut Syrup Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2016 – 2024

Organic Coconut Syrup refers to a Syrup which prepared from the nectar of coconut flower. The liquid collected from the coconut flower is processed to form coconut syrup which is obtained after removal of moisture. To avoid fermentation and caramel formation the treatment of the nectar is done as soon as it is received. Organic coconut syrup is commonly used as a natural sweetener. Organic Coconut Syrups helps in maintaining the underlying basis for organic agriculture and interaction of the ecological effects of the inputs into our food supply. Organic Coconut Syrups do prefer over natural and artificial sweeteners due to the negative impact of other sweeteners on ecology and the human body. One of the biggest problems with genetically modified Syrup is the genetic engineering in which a gene is done into the DNA of food plant is random, and scientists have no idea where the gene goes. This engineering can disrupt the functioning of other genes and can create novel proteins which are not there in our food supply and can create toxins and allergies in the human body. Organic Coconut Syrup is misguided as Non-GMO Syrup; Organic Syrup is 95%-100% organic (might contain up to 5% non-organic components which are not supposed to be GMO) whereas, Non-GMO Syrup can still contain a certain amount of pesticides, herbicides, and other harmful components. Despite all the positive and negative things, Organic Coconut Syrup market has witnessed an exponential growth in the global market which is expected to continue because of high demand among the consumers.

Organic Coconut Syrup: Market Dynamics

Organic Coconut Syrup market is mainly driven by the changing consumer preferences towards healthy and non-genetically modifies food. Adverse effects have reduced the demand for GMO and Non-GMO food. Organic Coconut Syrup doesn’t create any harmful consequences on soil and human health whereas GMO Syrups have both the problems. Organic Coconut Syrup has low glycemic index (35) as compared to other forms of sweeteners such as Cane Sugar (68), Honey (55) and Agave (42). Consuming low glycemic index food can help in avoiding chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes. Coconut syrup also contains Vitamin C, Vitamin B Complex, amino acids and various minerals. Organic Coconut Syrup market is large as compared to GMO Coconut Syrup market and Non-GMO Coconut syrup market due to the vast plantation of coconut trees globally. A coconut tree lives for around 40 years which removes the burden of replantation and continuously produce fruits and flower further used in various applications. Organic Coconut Syrup market will face a surge in demand as many food producing companies started focusing on Organic foods. As per the experts, there is no scarcity of Organic Coconut Syrups and farmers are willing to grow coconut crops, but in the long run, the supply-demand chain will disrupt due to the low yields which will create an opportunity for Organic Coconut Syrup suppliers and farmers. Hence, Organic Coconut Syrup market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its versatile benefits.

However, Organic Coconut Syrup comes along with many restraints. Organic Coconut Syrup is high in calories almost equivalent to cane sugar. A person needs to consume a large quantity of Organic Coconut Syrup to fulfill its taste buds which can be done with a much smaller amount of cane sugar. Thus a person might end up consuming plenty of calories for the same taste. Also, Organic Coconut Syrup is made of 70-80% sucrose of which half is fructose. Thus, Organic Coconut Syrup will supply the same amount of fructose to the human body as compared to Cane Sugar. Crop produced for Organic Coconut Syrup still can persist use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, the residue of hexane, sewage sludge, growth promoting antibiotics and ractopamine drug residue which are harmful to nature and humans. The commercial scale production of Organic Coconut Syrups needs to be reviewed carefully because a change in the quality of nectar up can improve the quality of syrup and finished food product. Changes in water sources and quality of water and growth methods are the most important factors to be taken care of in crop production.

Organic Coconut Syrup market has an opportunity to replace Cane Sugar because of changing food preferences and health hazards. Organic Coconut Syrup can give tough competition to honey market which is costly and requires special care.

Organic Coconut Syrup: Segment Outlook

Organic Coconut Syrup market can be segmented on the basis of form which includes liquid and powder. Organic Coconut Syrup market can be segmented on the basis of the type which includes plain and flavored. Organic Coconut Syrup market can also be segmented on the basis of applications which include Food (Bakery and Confectionary, Dairy Products, Breakfast Cereal and Others), Beverage (Alcoholic Beverages, Tea and Coffee and Others) and Others

Organic Coconut Syrup: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for Organic Coconut Syrup market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and China and the Middle East and Africa. Organic Coconut Syrup market witnesses a high demand in APEJ region due to the vast plantation and historical presence. Changing consumer perceptions in these areas will boost the growth of the market. However, the Organic Coconut Syrup market is expected to grow significantly in North America and Europe region as consumers have widely adopted this Syrup.

Organic Coconut Syrup: Market Players

The market participants in Organic Coconut Syrup market are Honest to Goodness Organic Food & Natural Food, Wholesome Sweeteners Inc., Rockwell’s Whole Foods, Wilderness Family Naturals, Bali Nutra Ltd Niulife, Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd. and many more.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer