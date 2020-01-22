Telecom Analytics Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2026

Analytics solutions have risen in popularity in the worldwide telecom industry, their drive stemming from the need for data-driven decisions in an overly complex landscape. Data mining, prescriptive modelling techniques, and predictive solutions are growing in relevance to companies in the telecom industry. Telecom companies of all sizes are focused on leveraging the potential of telecom analytics to improve operational efficiency, gather real-time intelligence, bolster marketing offer acceptance rate, improve risk management, and the like. An enterprise-wide telecom analytics may be used to gain insights into various facets of customer management, risk and compliance management, workforce management, network management, and sales and marketing management.

Telecom analytics solutions typically serve the needs of complex business intelligence of businesses in the sector. They do so by offering better visibility into the core operations of telecommunication companies, their internal processes, and market conditions, and customer churn rates.

The report on the global telecom analytics market offers a critical insight into the prevailing regulatory landscape, major product development initiatives, and promising avenues in various segments. The study helps the stakeholders to track the fast-paced dynamics of the market and helps industry participants to identify cutting-edge solutions in the global telecom analytics market.

Global Telecom Analytics Market: Key Growth Dynamics

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies have made big strides in the telecom sector. The evolving ecosystem of the global telecom industry is increasingly prone to business risks that broadly fall under issues related to model overhaul, regulations, and privacy. Telecom analytics have come to occupy a significant position in business intelligence for combating large numbers of these challenges. The growing deployment of telecom analytics to reduce churn and improve customer loyalty is a key factor driving the telecom analytics market. Telecom analytics also holds potential in formulating strategies related to cross-sell and up-sell products and service plans, thus helping companies in the sector to extract value from network assets. Moreover, telecom analytics are also being leveraged to build better investor relations and discover new routes of innovation.

Over the past few years, the telecom industry is reeling under the paucity of robust revenue management models. This is driving the demand for telecom analytics. The growing use of descriptive and diagnostic analytics to optimize business functions is a key factor bolstering the expansion of the market. Growing instances of online data leaks and mounting risk of network assets are catalyzing the demand for telecom analytics solutions and services.

Global Telecom Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

The study offers in-depth insights into lucrative avenues in various regions and takes a closer look at the key factors that underpin revenue potential of emerging markets in the global telecom analytics market. Some of the key regions analyzed in the study are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of the various key regions, North America has vast revenue generating potential. The prominence of the regional market can be attributed to the presence of large numbers of vendors notably in the U.S. On the other hand, in Asia pacific burgeoning expenditure on the telecom industry in developing regions will make the regional demand increasingly lucrative.

Global Telecom Analytics Market: Competitive Dynamics

Several key players in the global telecom analytics market are in constant efforts to bring product advancements. A few prominent companies are entering into collaborations, and are also expanding their footprints in developing regions to consolidate their positions in the market. Prominent names in the global telecom analytics market are Adobe, Teradata, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAS Institute, Oracle, and SAP.

